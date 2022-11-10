NFL midseason grades: Why the Colts getting a resounding 'F'

The Root

Ahead of Takeoff’s funeral on Friday, some plans for the service are beginning to be revealed. The LA Times is reporting that R&B star Alicia Keys and pop singer Justin Bieber will perform. There are no details on what the “No One” singer will do, but she was one of the many artists who tweeted out condolences in the wake of his death, writing, “This is too much. It’s like every day. RIP Takeoff. Sending light to your family and loved ones. We are losing too many too soon!!”