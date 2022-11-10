NFL midseason grades: Why the Colts getting a resounding 'F'
Our 'Sports Seriously' gave out their NFL midseason grades for their hometown teams. Mackenzie Salmon didn't hold back on how she felt her Colts have done.
Our 'Sports Seriously' gave out their NFL midseason grades for their hometown teams. Mackenzie Salmon didn't hold back on how she felt her Colts have done.
Tom Brady called his former head coach "amazing" during a recent episode of his SiriusXM podcast
Fantasy football analyst and neuroscientist Renee Miller breaks down some of the most eye-opening performances from Week 9.
Could Tom Brady return to ride off into the sunset with the Patriots? One longtime Patriots critic believes so.
The Seahawks are off to a great start. The Buccaneers? Not so much.
Ahead of Takeoff’s funeral on Friday, some plans for the service are beginning to be revealed. The LA Times is reporting that R&B star Alicia Keys and pop singer Justin Bieber will perform. There are no details on what the “No One” singer will do, but she was one of the many artists who tweeted out condolences in the wake of his death, writing, “This is too much. It’s like every day. RIP Takeoff. Sending light to your family and loved ones. We are losing too many too soon!!”
After Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was put into concussion protocol, his wife Kelly Stafford spoke out on social media sharing how “concerned, angry, sad and tired” she was.
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan doesn't want to face Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. in Week 13.
Deebo Samuel watched like all the 49ers Faithful last month, as the front office pulled off a trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey.
Obviously that was a dig at former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, who preferred to improvise rather than stick to the script.
Lauren Carpenter reviews five players with bad matchups and worse situations that carry big risk to your fantasy football lineups in Week 10. (Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)
When it comes to the status of Darren Waller, Raiders head coach is as confused as the rest of us.
According to Alex Shapiro, the NFL said officials missed on the Eddie Jackson PI and Chase Claypool no-call in the Bears' loss vs. Dolphins.
The Packers claimed former Raiders first-round pick Johnathan Abram off of waivers. He was the 27th overall pick in the 2019 draft.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 10's top running back plays. (Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports)
How would Dan Orlovsky fare in New England?
After promoting DB Anthony Harris to the active roster, the Broncos signed WR Kaden Davis to the practice squad.
Ezekiel Elliott isn't saying if he'll be ready Sunday; how weather will be a factor at Lambeau, Zack Martin's favorite run play is working. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has been dealing with a thumb injury for over a month, and he missed another practice on Wednesday.
Jimmy Johnson says this is the best Dallas Cowboys team that he's ever seen and he explains why he's not sold on the Philadelphia Eagles as the top team in the NFC
The Steelers are down multiple starters this week.