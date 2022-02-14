NFL offseason preview: All eyes will be on Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson
Jarrett Bell and Mike Jones preview the biggest storylines this offseason in the NFL.
Veronika Khomyn is rooting for her husband-to-be, Sean McVay, as he hopes to lead the L.A. Rams to their first Super Bowl win in more than two decades
Eli Apple couldn't contain Cooper Kupp in the Super Bowl, and everyone from Chiefs receivers to NFL fans made sure to let him know about it.
Eric Weddle went from playing pickup basketball in retirement to joining the Rams for a playoff run that concluded with a Super Bowl.
The Colts appear ready to cut bait on quarterback Carson Wentz. Wentz will probably be traded or released by March 18, according to Chris Mortensen of ESPN. The reason March 18 is significant is that Wentz’s contract calls for his full $22 million base salary to be guaranteed, and for him to receive a $6.29 [more]
Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey got away with obvious pass interference on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in a critical situation.
Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson's wife reportedly left SoFi stadium on a stretcher due to going into labor during the Super Bowl.
Former Ravens inside linebackers coach Rob Ryan has found a new NFL job
A big Super Bowl LVI bet resulted in a big payout for the rapper.
If Aaron Rodgers wants a strong financial commitment from the Packers, the team is willing to offer it, per NFL Network.
Andrew Whitworth, 40, is one of the LA Rams' most important players. As he ages in the league, he has taken a stricter approach to his lifestyle.
Joe Burrow won over his Bengals teammates before ever attempting a pro pass.
The Carolina Panthers thought they secured Matthew Stafford but was blindsided when the Detroit Lions traded with the Los Angeles Rams
Longtime NFL running back Adrian Peterson was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge today. Peterson, who had been in Los Angeles for pre-Super Bowl festivities, was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport after an incident with his wife on a plane that was about to take off, according to TMZ.com. The report says the [more]
Taylor Rapp popped the question to girlfriend Dani Johnson after he and his team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to win the Super Bowl 56
On Feb. 1, former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL and the Dolphins, Broncos, and Giants alleging discrimination in both his interviews and his firing earlier this year. The class action complaint references the work of Martin Luther King Jr., Harriet Tubman, and other civil rights leaders before decrying the racially discriminative practices […]
