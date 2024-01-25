What NFL players, experts, fans are saying as Carolina Panthers target Dave Canales

Within minutes of the big news breaking — that the Carolina Panthers were closing in on a deal to hire Dave Canales as their new head coach — fans and NFL experts took to social media.

At least one player did, too.

“Nooooooo!!!!” Tampa Bay Bucs running back Rachaad White posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Perhaps that was the best endorsement of all.

White not wanting Canales to leave Tampa Bay, where the 42-year-old offensive coordinator made a name for himself as he supervised the resurgence of quarterback Baker Mayfield, reflects how popular Canales was among his players.

He also appears to be popular among other coaches.

Another ringing endorsement, this time from a veteran NFL position coach familiar with Canales’ coaching style in an interview with The Charlotte Observer: “He’s an easy guy to get along with, an easy guy to talk to, easy guy to play for. He’s very sophisticated with his screen packages, his play passes, marrying the run game, pass game. One of the best young minds.

“I cannot believe he just called plays for one year with the product that he just put out in Tampa. It’s very impressive. This guy — sky’s the limit. He’s the right type of guy to go through a rebuild with, if that is the case, because of his optimistic attitude and his work ethic.”

One sentiment shared among the many who took to social media to process the hiring? History suggests Canales would be good for Panthers quarterback Bryce Young.

Here’s a look at various online reactions to the Carolina Panthers’ likely hire.

NFL experts weigh in on Dave Canales

NFL experts were largely bullish on Canales, often citing his work with previous quarterbacks. Mina Kimes of ESPN noted that Canales might be able to bring a speed to Young’s game that wasn’t previously there, with The Athletic’s NFL insider Jeff Howe calling Canales “an incredibly bright offensive mind.”

Some others:

Carolina Panthers fans weigh in on their new head coach

Carolina Panthers fans have admittedly been through this sort of search before — this is their second in as many offseasons — and are understandably weary.

Still, many acknowledged the upside of the would-be first-time head coach.

And this one’s not an opinion, but here’s some love for the ping pong table in the Panthers’ locker room:

Mike Kaye contributed reporting.