What NFL players, experts, fans are saying as Carolina Panthers target Dave Canales

Within minutes of the big news breaking — that the Carolina Panthers were closing in on a deal to hire Dave Canales as their new head coach — fans and NFL experts took to social media.

At least one player did, too.

“Nooooooo!!!!” Tampa Bay Bucs running back Rachaad White posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Perhaps that was the best endorsement of all.

White not wanting Canales to leave Tampa Bay, where the 42-year-old offensive coordinator made a name for himself as he supervised the resurgence of quarterback Baker Mayfield, reflects how popular Canales was among his players.

He also appears to be popular among other coaches.

Another ringing endorsement, this time from a veteran NFL position coach familiar with Canales’ coaching style in an interview with The Charlotte Observer: “He’s an easy guy to get along with, an easy guy to talk to, easy guy to play for. He’s very sophisticated with his screen packages, his play passes, marrying the run game, pass game. One of the best young minds.

“I cannot believe he just called plays for one year with the product that he just put out in Tampa. It’s very impressive. This guy — sky’s the limit. He’s the right type of guy to go through a rebuild with, if that is the case, because of his optimistic attitude and his work ethic.”

One sentiment shared among the many who took to social media to process the hiring? History suggests Canales would be good for Panthers quarterback Bryce Young.

Here’s a look at various online reactions to the Carolina Panthers’ likely hire.

NFL experts weigh in on Dave Canales

NFL experts were largely bullish on Canales, often citing his work with previous quarterbacks. Mina Kimes of ESPN noted that Canales might be able to bring a speed to Young’s game that wasn’t previously there, with The Athletic’s NFL insider Jeff Howe calling Canales “an incredibly bright offensive mind.”

Some others:

One thing I thought Dave Canales did really well in Tampa: Got Baker Mayfield to play *faster.* Averaged the lowest time to throw of his career, and lowest sack rate since 2018.



Dave Canales is a SPECTACULAR hire by the @Panthers specifically for Bryce Young. Canales helped relaunch the careers of Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield in back to back years by building the offense around their strengths in his west coast scheme. Excited to see him work with Bryce pic.twitter.com/39pgtu21pb — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 25, 2024

The book on new Panthers HC Dave Canales: Incredibly bright offensive mind, high football IQ, constant upbeat energy, knows how to relate to players and lead a room. Really well-respected from his time in Tampa and Seattle. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) January 25, 2024

One of my favorite ‘on the road’ stories to tell is about Dave Canales. Met him a few years ago at Liberty Pro Day (Malik Willis). Before the throwing session starts, he’s in a side room from the indoor field discussing which pre-snap stance that he prefers for QBs. — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) January 25, 2024

New Panthers coach Dave Canales and GM Dan Morgan spent eight years together in Seattle—and for what it's worth Canales has good history working with athletic, and diminutive, quarterbacks.



The 45-year-old's really well-liked across the NFL. Lots of folks happy for him today. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 25, 2024

Dave Canales to the Panthers: Good for Bryce, bad for Baker. Now what will it be for Baker, his 14th different offensive coordinator in his NFL career? Just when he was settling in after a career year in Tampa ... — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 25, 2024

Carolina Panthers fans weigh in on their new head coach

Carolina Panthers fans have admittedly been through this sort of search before — this is their second in as many offseasons — and are understandably weary.

Still, many acknowledged the upside of the would-be first-time head coach.

Dan Morgan gets his guy. Hoping the Panthers can keep Ejiro Evero but it should be Dave Canales decision. Let him choose his staff. — Panthers On Tap (@PanthersOnTap) January 25, 2024

Full disclosure: Dave Canales was born in my hometown (Harbor City!) and grew up less than a mile from me (Carson).



We're both same age and have immigrant family stories. He worked his way up, coaching at our local community college.



You're darn right I'm rooting for him pic.twitter.com/hmGe8ncDyW — Edgar Salmingo, Jr. (@PanthersAnalyst) January 25, 2024

Dave Canales has a history of elevating quarterbacks and spent most of his career being a part of a high-octane offense in Seattle.



No reason to think he can't do the same thing in Carolina. The fact that he went from longshot to the hire speaks to the plan he showed ownership. — Josh Klein (@joshkleinrules) January 25, 2024

When your Bluetooth announces that the Carolina Panthers are about to hire Tampa Bay Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales as your new head coach. So all you can do is pull your truck over and contemplate if your football franchise will ever love you like you love them. pic.twitter.com/yg4vz1DbSk — Kevin Avery (@4MR_KountryKev) January 25, 2024

Regardless of how you feel about Dave Canales being the new #Panthers Head Coach…here’s some FACTS…



We just stole a Division Rival’s & Baker Mayfield’s OC and he’ll probably bring other staffers along with him.



A treasure trove of #Buccaneers fans are panicked over this ️ pic.twitter.com/OrY02To7Xb — Keep Purring Podcast (Ben) (@KeepPurringBen) January 25, 2024

Dave Canales is on a mission to make progressively shorter qbs work, he’s the NFL’s Aragorn — Motivational Pictures With Reality Deep Meaning (@doulbedoink) January 25, 2024

And this one’s not an opinion, but here’s some love for the ping pong table in the Panthers’ locker room:

Dave Canales winning the lockerroom pic.twitter.com/QUl9Y2COyt — DameyDame (@DraftMassta) January 25, 2024

Mike Kaye contributed reporting.