NFL Playoff preview: Are we destined for a Mahomes-Rodgers Super Bowl?
Andy Nesbitt predicts who is going to end up in Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI.
Andy Nesbitt predicts who is going to end up in Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI.
Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson said Antonio Brown's dramatic exit from the Buccaneers will follow the wide receiver "the rest of his life."
Shortly before the New York Giants fired head coach Joe Judge, Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers took aim at him over play-calling.
The Green Bay Packers are slated to play their divisional round playoff game either Jan. 22 or Jan. 23 at Lambeau Field. Don't expect a January thaw.
Breaking down the best potential candidate (and a few alternatives) for the seven current head coach openings in the NFL.
Should the Broncos interview any of these coaches?
Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling updates his early projections for the 2022 NFL draft following the conclusion of the regular season
After just one season in Indianapolis, one of the Colts' most-beloved former players wants his old team to move on.
Peyton Manning and John Elway reportedly will be in separate groups bidding for ownership of the Denver Broncos.
The 49ers are underdogs against the Dallas Cowboys, but former S.F. star tight end Brent Jones sees it as a favorable matchup.
Fred Warner knows just how big of a challenge the Cowboys' offense will be for the 49ers.
The first two days of the Vikings' general manager and coaching searches have played out relatively quietly, with executive vice president of football operations Rob Brzezinski, chief operating officer Andrew Miller and co-directors of player personnel Ryan Monnens and Jamaal Stephenson huddling with team ownership to form a list of candidates. But there were signs things were starting to pick ...
The Packers had OLB Whitney Mercilus back at practice on Thursday. He's been on injured reserve since Nov. 16.
Three seasons in a row, losing to Washington led to a coach's firing.
Good news and bad news as the college football offseason kicks off.
The Steelers have plenty to worry about this week.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has one primary thing he’s discovered about playoff football, and he learned it during a game he didn’t even start.
If Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers are to beat Dak Prescott and the Cowboys in the wild-card round, here are three things they need to accomplish.
Who do experts see winning Raiders vs. Bengals?
Culley, 66, was in his first year ever as a head coach.
Steve Nelson missed a playing time bonus when the Eagles sat him in Week 18 ... but they paid up anyway. By Reuben Frank