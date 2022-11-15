NFL post-Week 10 power rankings: Vikes climb to new heights after 'Game of the Year' win
Mackenzie Salmon highlights the biggest risers and fallers in this week's NFL power rankings.
The backup quarterback stole the show in Hollywood.
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers completed a comeback over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but only after the QB exchanged some heated words with head coach Matt LaFleur.
Belichick isn't a fan of the challenge rule that helped send the Bills and Vikings game into overtime.
A Colts win in Jeff Saturday's debut as an NFL coach raises eyebrows. A Raiders loss may say more about Josh McDaniels.
There are no more undefeated teams in the NFL after Monday night.
The Packers are coming off their best win of the season, one that they hope turns things around. But they had less time than normal to celebrate and now have less time than normal to heal. The Packers play the Titans on Thursday Night Football. Thus, they were required to release an estimated injury report [more]
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh gave injury updates on key players
Jimmy Garoppolo explained how the San Francisco 49ers were able to turn things around the second half of their "Sunday Night Football" win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
The running backs got the best average score of any position group, 4.5 on a one-to-five scale, from about 1,000 voters in our postgame fan ratings.
Are the #49ers going to reciprocate Odell Beckham Jr.'s interest in them? Kyle Shanahan was asked and went to old reliable to answer.
The Vikings somehow beat the Bills in Buffalo. They’ll have another raucous flight home. It will be virtually impossible to top last week’s celebration, which featured quarterback Kirk Cousins shirtless and wearing multiple expensive chains. So what will happen this time, after a much bigger win over a much better foe? “We got a surprise [more]
He's playing at an extremely high level.
The Colts claimed when Sam Ehlinger took over as their starting quarterback that it was for the rest of the season, but newly arrived interim head coach Jeff Saturday went back to Matt Ryan for Sunday’s win over the Raiders. Saturday said there was no doubt in his mind that was the right call. “I [more]
Greg Schiano explains controversial 'victory formation' play-call: 'We are trying to coach a fumble'
Former NFL head coach Bill Cowher called the hiring of Jeff Saturday "a travesty," and Colts execs were reportedly against the move.
The NFL admitted it made an officiating error by not reviewing a late play in Sundays Vikings-Bills game that was incorrectly ruled a catch.
The Cowboys coughed up a 14-point lead in losing to McCarthy’s former team, but the officials did him no favors with a blown no-call in overtime. [Opinion]
The Eagles finally lost a game on Monday night, a weird and wonky outing that felt off-kilter from the first drive and never really found a rhythm. By Adam Hermann
Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been fully phased out of the offense. Edwards-Helaire, whose playing time has declined for six straight weeks, hit a new low in Sunday’s win over the Jaguars: He was on the field for just four snaps, and he never got the ball. Edwards-Helaire did have passes thrown in his [more]
