NFL post-Week 14 power rankings: Lions roar to new heights
Mackenzie Salmon looks at the biggest risers and fallers in this week's NFL power rankings.
Mackenzie Salmon looks at the biggest risers and fallers in this week's NFL power rankings.
The Detroit Lions crack the top-10 in the latest Touchdown Wire NFL power rankings to conclude Week 14.
Zac Taylor just having fun with the calls at this point.
The founder of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX has been arrested in the Bahamas, and federal prosecutors in have filed charges in New York.
Just when he started to look like his vintage self — scrambling for first downs and diving for the goal line — Russell Wilson was knocked out of the game with a concussion Sunday. Wilson, who hasn’t had a lot of things go his way in his first season in Denver, left the Broncos’ 34-28 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a head injury at the end of a 14-yard scramble to the Kansas City 2 early in the fourth quarter. Wilson had rallied the Broncos (3-10) from a 27-0 deficit with a trio of touchdown drives.
Brennan Asplen is leaving as Sarasota County's school chief, but that shouldn't change our responsibility to keep the School Board accountable.
Romance scams are affecting more and more Americans, and FOX 10's Steve Nielsen spoke with one Arizonan who fell victim to such a scheme to defraud people of their money.
Defensive lineman George Rooks, listed at 6 feet 5 and 278 pounds, is set to transfer from Michigan football.
Joey Potter, is that you?
Whip off the fancy duvet, remove the complimentary chocolates from the pillow, and the core message of Mike White’s luxury thriller anthology The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic) is perfectly straightforward: people are horrible.
The 62-year-old husband won prize money with six lottery tickets, officials said.
It's time to stock up on staple holiday grocery items. The U.S. is facing a shortage of several food products -- wheat, lettuce, butter, eggs and turkey -- which could affect the price and...
When it comes to Tiger Woods, Colin Montgomerie has some takes, including one that Tiger Woods should've retired last July in St. Andrews.
The New York City Police Department (NYPD) is seeking the public’s help with identifying three men connected to a reported robbery and stabbing incident in Queens last week. The incident reportedly occurred at 194th St. and 75th Ave. in Fresh Meadows, Queens, at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday when the victim, a 20-year-old Bentley driver, was approached by a man who struck up a conversation with him.
Brock Purdy's first career start went about as well as could be expected on the field. Purdy remained in the game and finished with two touchdown passes and a TD run that led the Niners to a 35-7 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday, but he now has only three days to recover before playing at Seattle. Purdy is listed as day to day and would have been limited if San Francisco had practiced Monday.
Lainey Wilson discusses trying to learn to kiss while wearing a cowboy hat and why her guest spot on "Yellowstone" was so special. Wilson stars as Abby in Kevin Costner-led TV series.
Perennial overachievers Croatia have made it to another semi-final after a penalty shoot-out victory over Brazil in Qatar. They will face Argentina, who also made it through on penalties following a tetchy 2-2 draw with the Netherlands.
"I don't even recognize this family," Janelle Brown said in this week's Sister Wives
The Philadelphia Eagles had Anthony Harris in for a free-agent visit with both C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Reed Blankenship dealing with injuries
Have you seen this car before?
"Let me just say something respectfully to the 49 Republican senators: Where were most of you? Why weren't you in Georgia?" Conway asked on Fox News.