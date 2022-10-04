NFL post-Week 4 power rankings: The Chiefs make a run for the No. 1 spot
Mackenzie Salmon highlights some of the biggest risers and fallers in this week's USA TODAY Sports power rankings after Week 4 action in the NFL.
Mackenzie Salmon highlights some of the biggest risers and fallers in this week's USA TODAY Sports power rankings after Week 4 action in the NFL.
The new head elf promises not to change much at the intensely decorated Mexican food restaurant. (But the new queso and green sauce are a good addition.)
This story of the Chiefs’ offensive line, motivation and revenge starts with a one-on-one conversation inside the Bucs’ locker room. With Shaquil Barrett.
This is the live blog for Lee County in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Reporters are spread out across Southwest Florida covering Ian's impact.
T-minus 38 days until Falling for Christmas premieres.
STOCKHOLM/OSLO (Reuters) -Sweden sent a diving vessel on Monday to the site of Russian gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea that ruptured last week following blasts in the area, to probe an incident that has added new tension to Europe's energy crisis. Europe is investigating what caused three pipelines in the Nord Stream network to burst in an act of suspected sabotage near Swedish and Danish waters that Moscow quickly sought to pin on the West, suggesting the United States stood to gain. Nord Stream, which runs from Russia to Germany, has been at the centre of a growing gas supply crisis in Europe, which until recently relied heavily on Russian fuel, sending prices soaring.
The San Francisco 49ers took down the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, Aaron Judge might have been jinxed by SNY because still hasn’t hit home run no. 62 and Albert Pujols CAN’T STOP hitting home runs as he smashed his 703rd on Monday, surpassing Babe Ruth’s RBI record. PLUS: Las Vegas clearly knew what it was doing, setting the 49ers as favorites, despite 69% of the bets coming in on the Rams.
There may not be anything in the wide, wide world of sports more unwatchable than bad NFL football, and the Panthers continue to pump out even a poor vintage of that.
Several former NFL players were quite impressed with Patriots rookie cornerback Jack Jones' first-half performance against the Packers, highlighted by his pick-6 of Aaron Rodgers.
Keep your mattress and pillows in tip-top shape with these popular (and affordable) products.
For most of the last century, 65 has been considered the standard retirement age in the United States, but that doesn't mean most Americans actually retire at that age. As recently as 1992, the...
The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies broke the law trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state is seeking search warrants in the case, a sign that the wide-ranging probe has entered a new phase. The revelation came Monday in a court order filed by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who’s overseeing the special grand jury seated to help the investigation. In an order sealing any search warrants and related documents from being made public, McBurney wrote that District Attorney Fani Willis' office is “now seeking to obtain and execute a series of search warrants, the affidavits for which are predicated on sensitive information acquired during the investigation.”
Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protester who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. “I saw Bobby Wagner taking somebody out,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.
Chris Boswell gets record-breaking field goal in first half.
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackled a protestor with a pink smoke bomb who ran on the field during Monday Night Football against the 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Here's what Aaron Rodgers said to Bailey Zappe after Sunday's game
The Falcons placed RB Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve and signed Caleb Huntley to the 53-man roster.
The Miami Dolphins have worked out former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm.
Giants running back Saquon Barkley said late last week that he feels like he’s back to being the player he was during his first couple of years in the NFL, but Sunday’s game against the Bears offered Barkley a chance to do something new. Daniel Jones left the game with an ankle injury and backup [more]
Jerome Boger's horrid roughing the passer penalty was among the things that allowed the Bills to beat the Ravens.
A look at the best fantasy football waiver wire pickups going into Week 5.