NFL post-Week 5 power rankings: Do the New York Giants crack the top ten?
Mackenzie Salmon looks at the biggest risers and fallers in this week's USA TODAY NFL power rankings.
Mackenzie Salmon looks at the biggest risers and fallers in this week's USA TODAY NFL power rankings.
During the past few years, millions of Americans have received stimulus checks to help with the economic downturn due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Now, with prices rising on everything from eggs to...
The Cardinals have the third-highest ranking in the NFC West and fall to No. 18 after losing to the Eagles 20-17.
This fourth-round pick was playing meaningful snaps on defense in a prime-time NFL game ... and he didn’t let the opportunity to do something special get away.
McCain's words come in the wake of multiple anti-Semitic posts by the rapper
Davante Adams took out his frustration in the wrong way Monday night.
A look at the best fantasy football waiver wire pickups going into Week 6.
An update on Parsons' status, Ezekiel Elliott's done with the QB controversy, and Tony Pollard breaks down tape of his 57-yard scoring run. | From @ToddBrock24f7
The Buccaneers’ victory over the Falcons featured a decision bad enough that it overshadowed everything else in the game
Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa was ejected for elbowing official, while Steelers QB Kenny Pickett says Shaq Lawson 'went after' his knee.
The Kansas City Chiefs won on Monday night despite a questionable roughing-the-passer penalty called on Chris Jones during the second quarter.
The food and drink was really expensive and traveling to the stadium was difficult. The Green Bay Packers made their first ever trip to England on Sunday as it took on the New York Giants in the second of this year's NFL London Games. It wasn't a happy visit for Aaron Rodgers and his teammates, however, as the Giants came from behind to seal a memorable 27-22 win.
Here's the video of Bill Belichick and Kendrick Bourne's sideline argument
Bill Belichick comments on Kendrick Bourne's standing with the team.
Jimmy Garoppolo was sharp, San Francisco's running game was efficient and the defense delivered another dominating performance. The opener of a two-game East Coast swing for the 49ers looked good on the scoreboard with a 37-15 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday but proved costly on the injury report. The Niners (3-2) lost starting cornerback Emmanuel Moseley to a season-ending knee injury, safety Jimmie Ward to a broken hand, star edge rusher Nick Bosa to an injured groin and kicker Robbie Gould to a bruised knee.
Here’s what Chiefs defensive tackle and referee Carl Cheffers had to say about the roughing the passer penalty against Jones Monday night.
For the second straight week, referee Jerome Boger's incorrect roughing the passer call cost one team a chance to win a game.
Injuries continue to mount and the first of the byes are here, creating new challenges for fantasy managers. Andy Behrens is here to help with his top pickups for Week 6.
Alex Smith spent his final NFL season playing for Ron Rivera in Washington, and Smith had some harsh words for Rivera today in response to Rivera blaming the quarterback for his team being in last place. Smith said on ESPN that Rivera should not have put all the blame on Carson Wentz, and that a [more]
The coaches got a worse average score than any position group in our postgame fan ratings — 1.7 on a one-to-five scale from about 2,500 voters.
With the Panthers apparently hitting the reset button, and with the Bills reportedly having past interest in running back Christian McCaffrey, reports are emerging that the Bills and Panthers have spoken about McCaffrey. And, of course, conflicting reports are emerging that they haven’t. These things happen from time to time in the NFL. Whether it’s [more]