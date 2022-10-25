NFL post-Week 7 power rankings: Seattle rises to shockingly new heights

KIRO

With nearly 85% of the wreckage of the Whidbey Island floatplane crash recovered, investigators with the National Transportation Safety board have released a preliminary update into a possible cause into the incident that killed 10 people. At about 3:09 p.m. on Sept. 4, a floatplane crashed into Mutiny Bay, near Freeland, and sank, killing everyone on board. Most of the plane wreckage has been recovered; however, the right wing stabilizer and the left wing were not located, both shifting in the undersea currents.