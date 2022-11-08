NFL post-Week 9 Power Rankings: Packers fall to new lows after fifth straight loss

Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) -A scaled-down version of China's biggest air show opened on Tuesday, with some delegates unable to attend because of the country's zero-COVID policy as virus case numbers there reached their highest level in six months. The organisers of Airshow China in the southern city of Zhuhai last week told attendees they must arrive three days early because of COVID-19 precautions, but even then, some were blocked from entering the show because they visited a large district in Beijing that had positive cases last week, three attendees told Reuters on condition of anonymity. China's zero-COVID policy has damaged its domestic aviation industry and kept international traffic at a tiny fraction of pre-pandemic levels, resulting in billions of dollars of losses at its airlines this year even as carriers such as Ryanair and Singapore Airlines in more open markets are reporting record earnings based on pent-up demand.