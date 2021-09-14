NFL Power Rankings 1.0: New Orleans Saints on the rise, Ravens tumble
Power rankings are back! Here's our first list of the season. Week 1 losses lead to top teams stumbling in the rankings. Mackenzie Salmon has more.
The 18-year-old is coming to terms with her new-found celebrity after her sensational success at Flushing Meadows.
Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison only played in 10 minutes of the Browns season opener after a sideline altercation with a Kansas City coach.
A key House progressive and several Senate Democrats including Bernie Sanders started lining up against Manchin.
Western powers like the US and UK have suspended aid programs to Afghanistan. China is pledging millions of dollars to help the Taliban.
Steelers land at No. 8 in new power rankings.
Evander Holyfield is unhappy with how quickly his fight against Vitor Belfort was waved off at Triller Fight Club.
Jake Paul wants to see proof of Triller's $30 million offer to fight Vitor Belfort in a boxing match.
How will the Steelers slow down the Raiders pass rushers?
Raiders winners and losers in wild OT win vs. Ravens
Washington brought in another signal-caller after Ryan Fitzpatrick went down in Week 1.
Brandon Aiyuk saw reduced playing time and no targets in the 49ers' win over the Lions.
From the secondary to the offensive line, here are some of the biggest concerns from the Bears' brutal loss to the Rams in Week 1.
Jonnu Smith had nothing but praise for the rookie quarterback, even after a tough result in Week 1.
Here’s a look at some of the biggest overreactions to the Giants’ 27-13 loss to the Denver Broncos, and a peek at what the truth might be.
Coach Pete Carroll provided a number of player injury updates after the Seattle Seahawks beat the Indianapolis Colts to open their season.
Former #Chiefs QB Alex Smith spent extra time after his ESPN interview with Patrick Mahomes studying film on the #Browns ahead of Week 1. | from @TheJohnDillon
Jon Gruden wanted to kick a field goal on second down in OT, but he had a problem.
Steelers vs Bills: 6 unsung heroes in Pittsburgh's upset win
James White reveals his message for Patriots running back Damien Harris after his costly fumble in Sunday's Week 1 loss to the Dolphins.
Sean McDermott explains decision to scratch #Bills RB Zack Moss: