NFL Power Rankings 2.0: Raiders on the rise, Seahawks take a tumble

Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers know what they have on offense with reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers leading a star-studded group that includes All-Pro receiver Davante Adams and Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones. After giving up 55 points in the first six quarters of the season, Green Bay’s defense showed signs of life on Monday night in a 35-17 victory over the Detroit Lions. The Packers forced two turnovers and held the Lions scoreless during a dominant second-half performance. “This is a step in the right direction,” Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell said after a game in which he had 13 tackles and an interception.