NFL power rankings: Breaking down the four 'tiers' of teams this preseason
From teams vying for the No. 1 pick to teams vying for the Super Bowl, Mackenzie Salmon breaks down the four tiers of teams in this year's first NFL power rankings.
From teams vying for the No. 1 pick to teams vying for the Super Bowl, Mackenzie Salmon breaks down the four tiers of teams in this year's first NFL power rankings.
Deebo Samuel and 49ers general manager John Lynch explains the moment they knew a deal was going to get done.
In bringing on Anthony Barr, the Cowboys are adding a veteran presence and yet another former first-round selection to their linebacker corps.
Ed Oliver's career was already on the upswing, but with Von Miller on the Bills' defense, Oliver could be in for a major breakout.
A leaked Wichita Police Department personnel file raises questions about Rapp’s recent promotion..
Team pays tribute to Anthony Barr.
Jenna Goldman developed a severe migraine, body tingling, and vision loss at age 26. She'd had a stroke, and doctors linked it to birth control pills.
Johnson's contract extension puts the offense back together before the start of the preseason.
It's time to let your inner Cookie Monster shine!
“He asks me questions that you don’t expect rookies to ask,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said of the Chiefs’ second-round pick.
ASU's Michael Crow in 2019: "What somebody will be writing about three years from now or four years will be, 'How did the Pac-12 get ahead of us.'"
Jennifer Lawrence is a pro at handling potentially awkward moments with grace. The 31-year-old actress was out with a friend and wearing a beige strappy frock by 6397 ($625) when they crossed paths with a bystander, who was wearing the same exact dress!
The Raiders’ Hunter Renfrow apparently got an Uber in Canton, Ohio, that didn’t quite fit his teammates.
Voting rights groups argued that the law is discriminatory against young voters.
Max Pacioretty had a few things to say about the culture of accountability — or lack thereof — in Vegas.
A Texas jury on Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. (Aug 4)
Tulsa police have made an arrest after a man was stabbed and robbed near I-44 and Peoria.
Hasselbeck spent most of the show shaming abortion rights activists
Former Patriots offensive lineman Rich Ohrnberger claims he took VERY drastic measures to have an excuse for being late to a team meeting as a rookie with New England.
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley was arrested Thursday after turning himself in on a misdemeanor warrant for attempting to elude a police officer. Auburn assistant police chief Clarence Stewart said in a statement that Finley also received traffic citations and was booked at the Lee County Jail on $3,000 bond. Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said Finley will practice with the team when preseason camp opens Friday.
Downtown Las Vegas is going to smell delicious in the fall. Late-night food options fuel Las Vegas' 24 hour lifestyle and now there is a unique 24/7 food option coming to the second floor of the D Las Vegas. In the fall, Bacon Nation will open as the official replacement for the D Grill which was closed at the beginning of the pandemic as part of a floor-wide expansion that includes more space for slots and the doubling the size of the BarCanada sports bar.