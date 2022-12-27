NFL Power Rankings: Chargers clinch, Broncos hit rock bottom
USA TODAY Sports' Tony Anderson recaps NFL Week 16 action and tells us where teams landed in the latest power rankings.
Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski to recap all of the NFL games that happened on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in week 16 of the NFL season, an important week for fantasy football matchups.
The Vikings aren't getting enough respect for their 12-3 record
Pittman leads Indianapolis in targets and receptions this year.
Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury says he is unsure when quarterback Kyler Murray will have surgery to repair his torn ACL. Melissa Stark reported during Sunday night’s game that Murray, who tore the ACL in his right knee on December 12, will have surgery to completely replace the damaged ACL on January 3, and that [more]
From Khalil Herbert's surprising ineffectiveness to Kyler Gordon's strong outing, here are out takeaways from the Bears' loss to the Bills.
