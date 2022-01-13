NFL Power Rankings: Niners make big jump at end of regular season
Mackenzie Salmon breaks down USA TODAY Sports' final NFL power rankings of the season. Where did your team land?
Mackenzie Salmon breaks down USA TODAY Sports' final NFL power rankings of the season. Where did your team land?
After Week 1, the Packers looked the part of the best team in football.
The regular season is over and now we move into the postseason phase of 49ers overreactions.
Linebacker Dre Greenlaw unleashed all his aggression in the 49ers' Week 18 game against the L.A. Rams.
NATO stood by the U.S. in rejecting Russia's demands during talks aimed at easing tensions near the Ukraine border. Russia wants a guarantee that Ukraine and other former Soviet states will not be allowed to join NATO, which the Western allies call a "nonstarter." Former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss how the U.S. is handling the dispute.
The 1.6-inch initials were discovered by another doctor when an organ failed about a week after an operation.
As of Monday night, PointsBet is giving the San Francisco 49ers +2500 odds to win Super Bowl LVI, which ranks 11th of the 14 playoff teams.
The last time Barcelona faced Real Madrid, the team was still coping with the departure of Lionel Messi and one of its worst financial crises ever. Ronald Koeman was still at the helm, and the Catalan club struggled on and off the field. The 2-1 loss at Camp Nou in the Spanish league last October came as no surprise to most, highlighting Barcelona’s fragility at the moment.
Maya Jama and Ben Simmons are engaged to be married, after reports claimed he popped the question over Christmas and she was photographed with a ring.
Fred Warner believes the 49ers learned a valuable lesson in their crucial win over the Rams.
Bob D'Angelo, Pennsylvania Big Game Scoring Program coordinator for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, highlights some of the new top trophy animals.
You might think you're OK to retire in your 50s, but make sure you know what you're getting into.
Shaq is a mogul, but even a superstar like Shaquille O'Neal needs some help along the way. Meet TEAM SHAQ, the people behind one of the biggest celebrities of all time. And we get a peek behind the curtain at what goes on in their world.
Hall of Fame broadcaster Jon Miller stopped by the Giants Talk Podcast this week and discussed a big hole the Giants will have to fill when the lockout ends.
Kyle Shanahan knows immediate contributions from players returning from injuries is rare and special.
Colts owner Jim Irsay wasn't shy about admitting the need for change this offseason.
Before the shooting, officers saw a store clerk being violently assaulted with a sharp object, Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews said.
Ian Gibbons, who was the chief scientist of Theranos, died by suicide in 2013.
The last time we saw Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, he was limping off the field with a knee injury at the end of his team’s Week 17 win over the Chiefs. But after taking Week 18 off, Burrow said today that he feels good. “Physically it was good,” Burrow said of his off week. “Mentally [more]
Joe Burrow explains his playoff mentality as he gears up for the biggest game of his professional career to date
The NFL regular season is over and 14 teams still have a chance to win the Super Bowl. Where do the Arizona Cardinals stand?