NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where every team stands heading into Wild Card Weekend

Tyler Lauletta
Drew Brees
Drew Brees. AP Photo/Gerry Broome

  • The NFL playoffs are here.

  • 14 teams will compete over the next month for the right to lift the Lombardi Trophy and call themselves champions.

  • Take a look as we break down every team heading into the postseason.

After 17 weeks of NFL action and 256 games played through a national pandemic, the 2020 NFL regular season has come to a close.

On the cusp of the postseason, there are several thrilling storylines to follow.

The Cleveland Browns finally broke through after 18 seasons without a playoff appearance but will be without their head coach for their game on Sunday. The New Orleans Saints are hoping to break free after three straight seasons of painful playoff exits, in what might be quarterback Drew Brees' final season with the team. And the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs are looking to retain their title, though they have shown some soft spots in their mighty armor over recent weeks.

With 14 teams making the playoffs this year, we're on the brink of the biggest postseason in NFL history. Below we break down who is in the best position to take home the Lombardi Trophy this year.

Super Bowl odds are based on the latest projections from FiveThirtyEight.

14. Chicago Bears

Record: 8-8

Chance at winning Super Bowl: <1%

Wild Card opponent: at New Orleans Saints

One thing to know: The Chicago Bears snuck into the playoffs thanks to the Cardinals' loss to the Rams in Week 17. In their own Week 17 game, the Bears lost in a blowout to the Packers 35-16. Congratulations to the Bears on making it to the postseason. We hope you enjoy your stay.

13.Los Angeles Rams

Record: 10-6

Chance at winning Super Bowl: 1%

Wild Card opponent: at Seattle Seahawks

One thing to know: The Rams are a well-rounded team that under different circumstances could have been a spicy underdog to back for a Super Bowl run this year. But right now, Los Angeles will be heading into its Wild Card game against the Seahawks with either a hobbled Jared Goff at quarterback or backup John Wolford. Head coach Sean McVay told reporters that he would not be announcing a starter ahead of the game, but regardless of who steps in at quarterback, it will be an uphill battle against Russell Wilson.

12. Washington Football Team

Chase Young
Chase Young. AP Photo/Chris Szagola

Record: 7-9

Chance at winning Super Bowl: <1%

Wild Card opponent: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One thing to know: Washington came out on top of a dismal NFC East this season despite the protestations of Giants fans who believed their 6-10 squad were deserving of the title. Since they won their division, Washington will host their playoff game against the Buccaneers, despite finishing the season four games behind Tampa Bay in the standings.

11. Cleveland Browns

Record: 11-5

Chance at winning Super Bowl: <1%

Wild Card opponent: at Pittsburgh Steelers

One thing to know: The Cleveland Browns have reached the postseason for the first time since 2002, ending the longest active playoff drought in the NFL. Unfortunately, it looks like the team will be without head coach Kevin Stefanski for their game against the Steelers on Sunday after he tested positive for COVID-19. Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as the team's acting head coach in Stefanski's absence.

10. Indianapolis Colts

Record: 11-5

Chance at winning Super Bowl: 1%

Wild Card opponent: at Buffalo Bills

One thing to know: Philip Rivers has spent the better part of two decades as an NFL quarterback but has still yet to reach the Super Bowl. This year with the Colts may be his last, best chance to lift the Lombardi trophy.

9. Pittsburgh Steelers

Record: 12-4

Chance at winning Super Bowl: 2%

Wild Card opponent: vs. Cleveland Browns

One thing to know: After an 11-0 start to the season, the Steelers faltered down the stretch, losing four of the final five games heading into the playoffs. Still, going up against a Browns team that will be missing its head coach, Pittsburgh should have a good opportunity to kickstart their systems this weekend for a potential postseason run.

8. Tennessee Titans

Derrick Henry
Derrick Henry. AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

Record: 11-5

Chance at winning Super Bowl: 2%

Wild Card opponent: vs. Baltimore Ravens

One thing to know: Running back Derrick Henry finished the season with a league-leading 2,047 rushing yards on the year, including 10 100-yard games and three 200-yard games. If he can keep plowing through opposing defenses, the Titans will be a tough out in the playoffs.

7. Seattle Seahawks

Record: 12-4

Chance at winning Super Bowl: 3%

Wild Card opponent: vs. Los Angeles Rams

One thing to know: Russell Wilson started off the season looking like a sure bet to win NFL MVP this year, throwing 28 touchdowns through his first eight games and throwing for more than 250 yards in all but one game. In the second half of the season, Wilson threw just 12 touchdowns and reached the 250-yard mark only once. Whichever version of Wilson and the Seahawks offense shows up in the coming weeks will decide their fate this postseason.

6. Baltimore Ravens

Record: 11-5

Chance at winning Super Bowl: 5%

Wild Card opponent: at Tennessee Titans

One thing to know: After a three-game losing skid in the middle of the season, the Ravens appear to be peaking at the right time, winning five straight games heading into the playoffs and averaging more than 37 points per game over that span. In his three brilliant seasons for the Ravens, though quarterback Lamar Jackson has thus far disappointed in the playoffs, including a disappointing 28-12 loss last year against the Titans as the top seed in the AFC. Can Jackson avenge the toughest loss of his career this weekend?

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady
Tom Brady. AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Record: 11-5

Chance at winning Super Bowl: 5%

Wild Card opponent: at Washington Football Team

One thing to know: Despite a somewhat rocky start to his tenure in Tampa Bay, Tom Brady has the Buccaneers playing hot heading into his first postseason with the team. He threw 12 touchdowns to just one interception over the final four weeks of the regular season. Still, there is a reason for Brady and the Buccaneers to be wary of their Wild Card matchup against Washington - despite his unmatched career as a playoff performer, Brady is 0-3 in his career when facing an NFC East team in the postseason.

4. Buffalo Bills

Record: 13-3

Chance at winning Super Bowl: 16%

Wild Card opponent: vs. Indianapolis Colts

One thing to know: Josh Allen has the Bills offense on an absolute tear, closing the season averaging more than 47 points per game over their past three outings. Buffalo has the offensive weapons necessary to keep pace with any AFC team, including Kansas City. Should they meet in the AFC title game, expect some fireworks.

3. New Orleans Saints

Drew Brees
Drew Brees. AP Photo/Gerry Broome

Record: 12-4

Chance at winning Super Bowl: 19%

Wild Card opponent: vs. Chicago Bears

One thing to know: There's a good chance this is Drew Brees' last NFL season, with the veteran quarterback set to turn 42 next weekend. For the Saints, it's one final opportunity to help their quarterback erase three straight years of painful playoff exits, including losses to the Minneapolis Miracle, a blown pass interference penalty, and an overtime loss to the Vikings in 2019

2. Green Bay Packers

Record: 13-3

Chance at winning Super Bowl: 21%

Wild Card opponent: Bye

One thing to know: Aaron Rodgers is almost certainly going to be named MVP of the 2020 season, and the Packers offense will no doubt be ready to put up some points through the postseason. But what may decide the fate of Green Bay through the next few weeks is its defense, which has held opponents to 16 points or less in four of its past five games.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes. AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Record: 14-2

Chance at winning Super Bowl: 23%

Wild Card opponent: Bye

One thing to know: The Chiefs lost just one game all season with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, their second loss coming in a Week 17 game started by backup Chad Henne after Kansas City had already sealed up a first-round bye in the playoffs. While the Chiefs haven't been as dominant in their recent string one wins - they haven't beaten an opponent by more than a touchdown since a 35-9 thrashing of the New York Jets back in Week 8 - style points don't matter in the playoffs. If you come at the king, you best not miss.

