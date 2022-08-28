NFL punter Matt Araiza released from Buffalo Bills amid sex assault allegation in San Diego

San Diego State's Matt Araiza at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis in March. (Steve Luciano / Associated Press)

The Buffalo Bills on Saturday said they were releasing punter Matt Araiza from the team, two days after a civil lawsuit accused him and two other former San Diego State University football players of gang raping a 17-year-old girl last year at an off-campus party.

Araiza, 22, whose powerful and precise kicking in college earned him the moniker “Punt God,” was accused of bringing the teen into a room during the party where she was repeatedly raped.

The lawsuit, filed in San Diego County Superior Court, alleges that the then-high school senior went in and out of consciousness but remembers moments as the men took turns assaulting her.

The Times reported on the allegations on Thursday.

The other men named in the complaint are Zavier Leonard and Nowlin “Pa’a” Ewaliko. Leonard was listed previously on the university’s fall football roster as a redshirt freshman, but the university said Saturday in a statement that he is no longer on the team. Ewaliko was on the team last year as a freshman but is not on the current roster.

In an interview on Thursday with The Times, Araiza’s lawyer, Kerry Armstrong, said he hadn’t reviewed the complaint but called the rape accusation false.

He said his investigator spoke to witnesses from the party who contradict the allegations against Araiza.

“It’s a shakedown because he’s now with the Buffalo Bills,” Armstrong said, adding, “There is no doubt in my mind” that Araiza didn’t rape the teen.

Araiza’s name surfaced in connection with the rape allegation in at least one report made by student-athletes within days of the party to San Diego State officials through an anonymous campus reporting system.

According to the lawsuit, the teen told Araiza she was a high school student and, even though he could see she was highly intoxicated, he told her to perform oral sex, then had sex with her. Then Araiza took her to a bedroom where Leonard, Ewaliko and at least one other man were, the complaint alleged, and threw her down on the bed face first. The lawsuit said she was raped for an hour and a half until the party was shut down.

San Diego police have not publicly identified any suspects or released basic details about the criminal investigation, which has been turned over to the district attorney’s office to determine whether charges will be filed.

The latest developments come as San Diego State continues to face criticism after a Times investigation found that the university decided not to alert the campus community about the alleged gang rape and waited more than seven months to launch its own investigation.

Campus officials have said police asked them to not take any action that would compromise their investigation and that they were not required by federal law to send out a crime notification. After The Times report, San Diego State officials began posting some information about the October incident on a campus website.

Campus officials have said they asked San Diego police to provide the information to the victim, but have not answered repeated questions from The Times asking why campus police did not give that information directly to the victim’s father.

The teen has publicly criticized the city police department’s handling of her case, which she believed had stalled out after the new year, as well as San Diego State’s inaction. Her father, who spoke to The Times on the condition of anonymity, said that he shared his daughter’s account with campus police three days after the party but was never provided information for the Title IX investigation or complaint process.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.