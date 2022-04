Associated Press

Houston manager Dusty Baker considered giving Yordan Alvarez another day off after he missed five games because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols because he wasn't sure if Alvarez was ready to go. Alvarez homered twice with four RBIs in his return to the lineup to lead the Astros to an 8-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels in their home opener. “It was unbelievable," Baker said.