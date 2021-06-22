NFL reviewing Frank Clark gun charges. What we know about Kansas City Chief’s situation

Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark has been arrested twice this offseason on felony gun charges, the most recent time during a traffic stop Sunday, according to law enforcement agencies in California.

The two arrests occurred under similar circumstances, according to police documents obtained by The Star — the vehicle in which Clark was traveling was pulled over, at which point officers say they discovered a firearm sticking out of a bag in the back seat.

Here’s what we know about each arrest and what the NFL and Chiefs are saying about the matter.

Sunday’s arrest

Clark was pulled over for an alleged vehicle code violation near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Adams Boulevard in Los Angeles, which is south of downtown, LAPD spokesman Tony Im said.

During the stop, officers observed an Uzi firearm sticking out of a bag in Clark’s car, Im said.

Clark was subsequently arrested at 9:20 p.m. Pacific Time for having a concealed firearm in a vehicle, a felony charge under California law, Im said. Clark was booked into county jail before being released at 2:30 p.m. P.T. Monday afternoon on $35,000 bond, according to a spokesperson for the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

Clark has a court date scheduled for Oct. 18, sheriff’s department records show.

March arrest

At 11:45 p.m. Pacific Time on March 12, Clark and Charles Phillip Smith were pulled over on 223rd Street in West Carson, California, for failing to display a front license plate, according to an arrest report from the California Highway Patrol.

Neither the CHP report nor a department spokesperson specified whether Clark or Smith was driving the vehicle, a 1993 Toyota Supra.

During the stop, officers “observed, in plain sight, what appeared to be the muzzle of a firearm within a bag in the back seat of the vehicle,” according to the report.

The officers detained Clark and Smith before searching the vehicle, at which point the officers recovered two loaded firearms — one handgun and one rifle — the report said.

Story continues

Clark was arrested at 12:11 a.m. March 13 under the same felony charge as the one he allegedly violated Sunday — having a concealed firearm in a vehicle — according to the report.

Clark was booked into county jail at 3 a.m. and released at 10:25 a.m. on $35,000 bond, L.A. County Sheriff’s Department inmate records show.

NFL response

The league implemented a new personal conduct policy in 2007, under which it can suspend players for off-field situations.

“We are aware of the matter, which will be reviewed under the NFL’s personal conduct policy,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy said.

Chiefs’ response

The Chiefs said they were aware of Sunday’s arrest but had no formal comment.

After the March arrest also came to light, the Chiefs did not have an immediate comment on that charge, either.