NFL safety turned neurosurgeon shares secret behind his success beyond the football field

Only three people have ever had the distinction of both playing in the NFL and having been awarded a Rhodes Scholarship, and Myron Rolle is one of them. For more than five years, he has worked in the neurosurgery department at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital. Rolle recently sat down with CBS News special correspondent James Brown to discuss his journey from the gridiron to the operating room, and his new book, "The 2% Way," which is out now.