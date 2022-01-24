The NFL schedule for championship games, including when the Kansas City Chiefs play

It may take about a week before Kansas City Chiefs fans see their heart rate return to normal.

The Chiefs rallied twice in the final 62 seconds of regulation in Sunday’s AFC Divisional playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, and then won 42-36 in overtime. That wild, wild victory sent the Chiefs to their fourth straight AFC Championship Game with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback.

For the second week in a row, the Chiefs will have a chance to avenge a regular-season loss as they’ll face the Bengals on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Cincinnati defeated the Chiefs in December.

The NFL announced when the Chiefs will play the Bengals. Here is the full playoff schedule.

Wild Card Round

Saturday, Jan. 15

At No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals 26, No. 5 Las Vegas Raiders 19

At No. 3 Buffalo Bills 47, No. 6 New England Patriots 17

Sunday, Jan. 16

At No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, No. 7 Philadelphia Eagles 15

No. 6 San Francisco 49ers 23, at No. 3 Dallas Cowboys 17

No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs 42, No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers 21

Monday, Jan. 17

7:15 p.m.: At No. 4 Los Angeles Rams No. 5 Arizona Cardinals 11

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 22

No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals 19, at No. 1 Tennessee Titans 16

No. 6 San Francisco 49ers 13, at No. 1 Green Bay Packers 10

Sunday, Jan. 23

No. 4 Los Angeles Rams 30, at No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27

At No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs 42, No. 3 Buffalo Bills 36, OT

Championship Games

Sunday, Jan. 30

AFC Championship Game: No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs, 2:05 p.m. on KCTV (Ch. 5)

NFC Championship Game: No. 6 San Francisco 49ers at No. 4 Los Angeles Rams, 5:40 p.m. on Fox (Ch. 4)

Super Bowl LVI

Sunday, Feb. 13

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

Chiefs or Bengals vs. Rams or 49ers

Kickoff at 5:30 p.m. on NBC