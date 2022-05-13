NFL schedule release: The 10 must watch matchups of the 2022 season

AFP

As heatwaves continue to ravage across India and Pakistan, a satellite image has been shared in multiple social media posts alongside a claim that it shows a weather temperature map of the two countries in April 2022. The claim, however, is misleading; the image shows the land surface temperature of the subcontinent, which is not the same as the air temperature that is used in daily weather reports. The satellite image, which shows the Indian subcontinent in burning red colour, was uploaded on F