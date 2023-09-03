From NFL stadiums to stadium food, these winning sports attractions ranked best in the US

There's something thrilling about watching athletes compete at the highest level — the drama, the suspense, the skill, and the teamwork that goes into every game. And nothing beats the fun of rooting for your favorite team or player and sharing that excitement with fellow fans.

To add to the festivities, USA TODAY 10Best asked an expert panel to nominate their top picks across five categories: attraction for sports fans, college for sports fans, college sports tradition, NFL stadium, and stadium with the best food. Then, 10Best readers and fans voted for their favorites. Here are the winners of the 2023 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

Best Attraction for Sports Fans: Boise State's Blue Turf in Boise, Idaho

Boise State's Blue Turf

Since 1986, Lyle Smith Field has boasted turf that's not green but vibrant blue. Known by fans as "The Blue," and competitors as "Smurf turf," the field has become an iconic background for home games of the Boise State Broncos football team. What was once thought of as a gimmick seems to be paying off with "The Blue" contributing to tourism as one of the most visited sites in Idaho. Not to mention, it's the setting for a pretty amazing record of home wins.

Best College for Sports Fans: University of Connecticut in Storrs, Connecticut

University of Connecticut

The women's basketball team at UConn has been one of the most successful teams in the nation, with 11 national championships and a record-breaking 111-game winning streak. The men's program has also enjoyed success, landing two tournament titles in the last decade.

Best College Sports Tradition: 'Jump Around' at University of Wisconsin-Madison

'Jump Around'

The song "Jump Around" by House of Pain has become a well-known rallying cry at sporting events, nowhere more so than at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The Badgers play the song for their fans between the third and fourth quarter to fire them up. It's been said that the tradition first got its start when the university men's swim team smuggled a megaphone and Discman into a football game to help rile the student section. Years later, it's an unmistakable rallying cry.

Best NFL Stadium: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field takes top honors as the Best NFL Stadium

Truly a locals' stadium, Lumen Field is renowned for its fans, collectively known as "The 12s." The experience of being amongst the throng here is incredible, as is the bountiful selection of local craft beer, Starbucks and other local coffees, and fine Pacific Northwest-centric food. The staggering views of downtown Seattle and Puget Sound, as well as complete access by public transport are also reasons enough to visit this all-around winner.

Best Stadium Food: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Excellent eats complement every game at Citi Field

Mets fans are known to indulge in Citi Field's signature food item, the Bases Loaded BBQ Burger from Shake Shack, a beloved New York City institution. In addition to this juicy and flavorful masterpiece, fans can choose from a variety of stadium food options that represent the city's culinary identity. From classic New York-style hot dogs and soft pretzels to local delicacies like pastrami sandwiches, cheesesteaks, and loaded nachos, the food options cater to a wide range of tastes.

