NFL star Christian McCaffrey puts his Lake Norman mansion on the market. See the inside

Christian McCaffrey is putting his Lake Norman mansion on the market Thursday for $12.5 million, the listing agency for his Mooresville waterfront home said Wednesday.

The San Francisco 49ers running back bought the mansion for $7.5 million in 2020 when he starred for the Carolina Panthers, The Charlotte Observer reported at the time.

The sale set a record as the highest resale ever in the Charlotte region through Canopy MLS.

The mansion is located at 154 Tennessee Circle in northwest Mooresville.

McCaffrey lived in the home known as Grand Lac Chateau with his supermodel girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, who posted pictures of the mansion at the time on Instagram.

A living area of the Christian McCaffrey-Olivia Culpo Lake Norman mansion is shown.

Italian marble floors, 8 fireplaces

The 8.6-acre French country manor features Italian marble floors, quartzite counter tops, eight fireplaces, six bedrooms and 7.2 baths, according to its listing.

Grand Lac Chateau on Lake Norman in Mooresville is under contract to be sold for $7.5 million, according to Charlotte-based HM Properties.

The home is three levels and includes a 250-bottle climate-controlled wine cellar, a heated saltwater infinity-edge swimming pool, a 12-person spa, a covered kitchen, a fire pit and theater room. A men’s lounge features a 130-inch TV wall and an expanse of glass overlooking a show car garage.

The 11,000-square-foot Grand Lac Chateau went under contract after just four days on the market for nearly $8 million, according to Josh Tucker, managing broker for HM Properties’ Lake Norman office.

Architect J.J. Barja of Elite Design Group in Charlotte designed the mansion in 2015. Cornelius-based Augusta Homes finished building the home in 2018.

Victoria Speer of The Agency Charlotte is the current listing agent of the mansion. Speer’s Instagram handle is “Million Dollar Listing Queen.”

The 11,831-square-foot mansion has 500 feet of lake frontage. McCaffrey converted the three-car garage under a one-bedroom guesthouse into a second, larger gym filled with workout equipment he needed for training during the season, Speer said in a news release.

The equipment in the second gym “is also up for negotiation,” she said.

McCaffrey’s boat, side-by-side Wildcat ATV, Jet Ski and golf cart are included in the sale. He named the boat after his fiancée, Speer said.

The kitchen of the Christian McCaffrey-Olivia Culpo Lake Norman mansion is shown.