NFL star Patrick Mahomes’ brother arrested on sexual battery charges

Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has been arrested and charged with sexual battery, according to court documents.

Mr Mahomes, 22, was booked into the Johnson County Jail on Wednesday morning and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Police began investigating Mr Mahomes, who has a large following on TikTok, after he allegedly shoved a waiter and forced a kiss on the owner of a restaurant he visited. The alleged incident happened on 25 February 2023 at Aspens Restaurant and Bar Lounge in Overland Park, Missouri.

Restaurant owner Aspen Vaughn shared her story with The Kansas City Star, alleging that Mr Mahomes choked her and kissed her twice without her consent.

“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere,” Ms Vaughn said. “And I’m telling him, pushing him off saying, ‘What are you doing?’ and then he proceeded to do it two more times, where the last time I was pushing him off, and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door, and I was yelling for them to come help, because he’s big and massive.”

She said that Mr Mahomes was a frequent guest at her restaurant after he developed a friendship with her stepdaughter. Ms Vaugh said she believed he was intoxicated the night of the incident, according to CBS Sports.

Jackson Mahomes, 22, after he was arrested on aggravated sexual battery charges on Wednesday, 3 May (Johnson County Jail)

“I was in shock,” Ms Vaughn told The Kansas City Star, before recounting how she admonished Mahomes for his behavior. “Like you’re a child and he was trying to say ‘we should be a power couple, and I’m like ‘clearly you’re out of your mind right now.’”

Mr Mahomes' legal defense has denied the allegations, and says witness statements will prove their client’s innocence.

“Jackson has done nothing wrong,” Brandan Davies told the Star. “Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser, including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter.”