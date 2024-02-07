NFL star puts spacious Winter Garden home on market

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Matthew Judon, a four-time Pro Bowl linebacker who currently plays for the NFL’s New England Patriots, has listed his expansive Winter Garden home for sale for $3.575 million.

The home at 900 W. Plant St. sits on a 1.6-acre lot and features more than 7,500 square feet of living space spanning a main house, a three-car garage with living quarters above, and a detached studio-style living quarters with a bedroom, bathroom and full kitchen. Altogether, the home has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

The finished, indoor living spaces are in addition to a 50-foot by 30-foot covered lanai space with an outdoor kitchen and entertaining space, as well as a large pool area, a spacious balcony adjoining the above-garage living quarters, an outdoor basketball court and shed on the property’s rear.

