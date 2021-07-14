NFL star Richard Sherman arrested on domestic violence charge

NFL cornerback Richard Sherman was arrested Wednesday and charged with burglary domestic violence, according to Washington state jail records.

Sherman, 33, was booked at the King County Correctional Facility about 6 a.m., the records show. He was denied bail.

A statement from the Redmond Police Department said officers were called to a house at 1:46 a.m. for a report of a burglary in progress.

"Sherman was attempting to force entry into a family member’s home," the statement said.

When officers arrived, they tried to arrest him, but he fought with them. A K9 team was used to gain control of Sherman, who was taken into custody.

Troopers with the Washington State Patrol also responded because he was suspected of crashing his vehicle into a highway cement barrier and fleeing from the scene before arriving at the family member's residence, police said. Sherman allegedly drove away with popped tires before abandoning the vehicle in a nearby parking lot.

A spokesperson for the Washington State Patrol said that Sherman is being investigated on suspicion of a hit-and-run and driving while under the influence over the incident. A warrant was obtained for a blood sample, although pathology results may take weeks due to a laboratory backlog.

Sherman’s manager told NBC News that he just learned about the arrest. He had no other details.

Sherman was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2011, and helped them win their first Super Bowl in 2014. He played with the San Francisco 49ers from 2018 to 2020. He is currently a free agent.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.