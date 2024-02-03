NFL Star in town for Pro Bowl spends time at Walt Disney World Resort

Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce shares a magical family moment with Mickey and Minnie Mouse at Walt Disney World Resort.

Kelce is in Central Florida for his seventh NFL Pro Bowl and took some time to visit Magic Kingdom Park with his family and friends.

Kelce and his group added more memories throughout the day, including their biggest goal, which was meeting the royal sisters Elsa and Anna from “Frozen” at EPCOT.

