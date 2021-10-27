NFL superfan gets Super Bowl surprise from star Vikings player
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson celebrates Olof, a die-hard football fan, and surprises her with Super Bowl tickets.
Ben Roethlisberger says he's glad he's not the winningest QB at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Jerry Jones is out to get the best deal, and will cry if necessary.
The Giants were down four skill position players on offense in last Sunday’s win over the Panthers, but there were positive signs about getting them back for Monday night’s game in Kansas City on Wednesday. Running back Saquon Barkley and three wide receivers — Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, and Kadarius Toney — were all on [more]
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced how they'll compensate the fan who initially received Tom Brady's 600th career touchdown pass.
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Terence Steele will continue to start at right tackle and La’el Collins will open the week as a reserve at tackle and left guard.
Matt Nagy's refusal to give Justin Fields reps with the Bears' first-team offense is catching up to them and Allen Robinson.
Let's look at some of the players who could be on the move with the NFL trade deadline looming.
Well... that puts an end to that.
Ex-Jets head coach Rex Ryan did not mince his words when discussing New York's 54-13 Week 7 loss to the Patriots.
The Star also asked fans if they think the Chiefs will make the playoffs this season.
Former Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett unleashed a series of tweets this past Saturday, Oct. 23, detailing the incidents he said led to his brief […]
It’s not $500,000, but the Buccaneers fan who gave back the football that Tom Brady used to throw his 600th touchdown pass, has a deal. The Bucs are giving Byron Kennedy two signed jerseys and a helmet from Brady, a signed Mike Evans jersey and his game cleats, a $1,000 credit at the team store [more]
Madsen had worked for the NFL for more than 20 years.
Raiders HC Rich Bisaccia gives injury updates on RB Josh Jacobs, TE Darren Waller
John Brown also asked the Raiders to release him earlier this year.
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, in 2011, surreptitiously flew into San Francisco on his private jet to meet with and woo coach Jim Harbaugh. One problem: Ross already had a coach, Tony Sparano, under contract. Word got out, as secrets often do.
9 waiver-wire targets in fantasy football for Week 8.
5 takeaways from Philadelphia Eagles trading Joe Flacco to the New York Jets, Gardner Minshew getting closer to taking meaningful snaps
After an offseason standoff with the Packers, Aaron Rodgers now says he's enjoying the ride in Green Bay amid the team's six-game winning streak.
Here are five moments from Arch Manning on Friday that show why he is the No. 1 quarterback and recruit in the nation.