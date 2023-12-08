NFL suspends Chiefs receiver Justyn Ross. Here’s when he could return to games

The NFL announced Friday that it has suspended Kansas City Chiefs receiver Justyn Ross for six regular-season games for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy relating to his involvement in a domestic violence incident from October.

However, because Ross spent the last five weeks on the Commissioner Exempt List, that time is credited toward his punishment. That means the league will lift Ross’ suspension following KC’s Sunday home game against Buffalo.

Ross was spotted in the Chiefs locker room Friday for the first time since the original incident took place Oct. 23. On that day, Ross was arrested by the Shawnee Police Department and initially charged with domestic battery and criminal damage to property following an altercation with his girlfriend.

Those charges now could be dropped after a period of time, as Johnson County District Court approved a diversion agreement with Ross late last month. The terms of the agreement have not been made public.

According to the arrest affidavit, the argument between Ross and his girlfriend began on Oct. 23 after Ross got upset when he found out she was cheating on him. The victim told officers that Ross “began yelling, ‘got in her face’ and told her to get her stuff out of the apartment,” the affidavit said. She told police that Ross pushed her and threw her to the floor. He also allegedly began throwing items at her, according to the court document.

Officers noticed a small scratch on the victim’s hand. The victim told officers that Ross broke several items, including a laptop, cellphone, jewelry and the key to her Mercedes. She told officers that Ross allegedly “took scissors and scratched her Mercedes down the sides of the vehicle (the damage to the vehicle was estimated to be under $1,000),” the affidavit said. Officers saw fresh scratch marks on her vehicle.

Ross was released from jail the day after his arrest on $2,500 bond and declined comment then.

The Commissioner’s Exempt List is a special player status for unique circumstances. When on the list, Ross could not practice or attend games while also being excluded from the Chiefs’ 53-man roster.

That could change as soon as next week if the Chiefs re-activate him. Ross, a second-year receiver out of Clemson, has three catches for 34 yards in seven games for KC this season.

The Star’s Bob Cronkleton and Andrea Klick contributed to this report.