NFL Thursday night: Three reasons to strongly favor one team as Eagles host Vikings to open Week 2

NFL WEEK 2

GREG COTE’S THURSDAY PICK

VIKINGS (0-1) at EAGLES (1-0)

Line: PHI by 6 1/2.

Cote’s pick: PHI, 30-20.

TV: Prime Video, 8:15 p.m.

Reigning NFC champ Philly relied on four field goals and a defensive TD to win opener in New England 25-20, which I pin on coach Nick Sirianni’s odd decision to not play Jalen Hurts or other offensive starters a single series during the preseason. Three reasons to like Eagles here: 1). Week 2 should find Hurts et. al more rust-fee and in better sync in Birds’ home opener vs. a Minnesota defense not as good as the Pats’ D. 2). Philly’s sack-strong defense will bother Kirk Cousins, as it did in last year’s 24-7 rout of Minny when it forced three Cousins interceptions. (Sloppy Kirk also had three turnovers in last week’s home loss to Tampa Bay.) And 3). Pocket pressure against Cousins and an elite Eagles cover-corner in Darius Slay should be a combination able to keep Vikes’ receiving star Justin Jefferson from being his usual dominant self. Hard to envision an outright upset, but Purples will have a decent shot to keep the score down and get inside the betting number if they can manage enough ground game to take the heat off Cousins by capitalizing on injury-absence of ILB Nakobe Dean. I’ll ride Eagles’ 9-2 home streak vs this opponent, and Vikings’ 1-7 skid (straight-up and against the spread) when an underdog.

[Note: Betting line courtesy Caesars Sportsbook as of midday Wednesday. Picks for remainder of Week 2 games will appear online Thursday afternoon and in print Friday] .