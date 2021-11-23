NFL week 12 power rankings: Are the Cardinals the top team in the NFC?
USA TODAY Sports' Mackenzie Salmon breaks down the latest NFL power rankings.
What if Julian Edelman was a part of the mass migration to Tampa?
The McCaskeys have never fired a coach midseason. The report does not mention Ryan Pace.
How do you think the calls were in the Vikings-Packers game?
The Packers drew eight flags for 92 yards, surpassing their previous season high of seven for 87 yards in a win against the 49ers.
Kyle Shanahan was pleased with how rookie Trey Sermon responded when pressed into action on Sunday in Jacksonville.
The Packers coach wants clarification from the NFL on a false start penalty on Lucas Patrick and Darnell Savage's overturned interception.
The excuse the Giants have been using is that their best offensive players haven’t been healthy. On Monday, they had everybody, and it was inexplicably, inconceivably bad.
When receiver Amari Cooper tested positive for COVID-19 late last week, it automatically took him out for Dallas’ Week 11 contest against Kansas City and Week 12 matchup with Las Vegas on Thanksgiving because he’s unvaccinated. While quarterback Dak Prescott voiced his support for Cooper last week, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones noted in an interview [more]
Julian Edelman reimagined a sideline conversation between Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. Plus, Condoleezza Rice on the progress of women in the NFL.
Pete Carroll goes on about how much of a “stud” Brown, the 36-year-old left tackle, is in Seattle’s locker room. The 3-7 needs it.
“And he almost always does the right thing."
The absence of WR Amari Cooper was evident in the Cowboys’ game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Four seasons after a mega trade sent Khalil Mack to Chicago, Peter King examines how every party involved has fared.
The Bears are on a five-game losing streak, and the loss to the Ravens in Week 11 may have been the worst yet.
Saints and Bills release estimated injury report after Monday walkthroughs
Five takeaways from Sunday’s Chiefs-Cowboys game at Arrowhead Stadium, via beat writer Sam McDowell.
The Steelers struggled to keep up with the Chargers on Sunday.
Interesting predictions with the season winding down. Do you agree?
Scenarios for the Eagles to make the playoffs depending on how many of their final six games they win.