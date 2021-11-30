NFL week 13 power rankings: Packers return to No. 1 spot

Associated Press

After Von Miller left his Russian sable hat and the tears behind in Denver following his trade from the Broncos to the Los Angeles Rams, he cracked, “I went to bed 4-4 and woke up 7-1.” An encore, however, seems to be slipping away from Miller's clutches, just like so many quarterbacks of late. L.A. has been more dystopia than utopia for Miller, even with Odell Beckham Jr. working his way out of cloudy Cleveland and teaming up with him in sunny Southern California.