NFL week 13 power rankings: Packers return to No. 1 spot
USA TODAY Sports' Mackenzie Salmon breaks down the latest NFL power rankings.
USA TODAY Sports' Mackenzie Salmon breaks down the latest NFL power rankings.
Mark Daniels' take on Mac Jones, New England Patriots rookie quarterback, who continues to make other teams look bad for passing on him in the NFL Draft.
The Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray sent out a tweet on Sunday evening. That tweet sent Twitter into a tailspin.
Kyle Shanahan detailed why he has moved away from using packages with Trey Lance under center.
The comparisons between Mac Jones and Tom Brady won't stop, and one Hall of Fame quarterback has weighed in on the discussion with an interesting take.
Members of a high school basketball team enjoyed a FaceTime call with Tom Brady after someone typed in the wrong digit into their group text.
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Monday that Jalen Hurts' ankle is sore after Sunday's game vs. Giants.
What's been the secret to the Patriots' success during their six-game winning streak? Several NFL executives shared some high praise of the team to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
1. Cousins says prayer is a 'big part' of his durability Sunday's 34-26 loss to the 49ers at Levi's Stadium was Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins' 115th start (56-57-2) out of 116 regular-season games since becoming a starter in Washington in 2015. He's 30-27-1 as a Viking and was 26-30-1 with Washington. The only game he missed came in Week 17 of the 2019 season when Vikings coach Mike Zimmer ...
LSU football pulling Brian Kelly out of Notre Dame one-upped USC's hiring of Lincoln Riley in a manner that should be shocking for college football.
After Von Miller left his Russian sable hat and the tears behind in Denver following his trade from the Broncos to the Los Angeles Rams, he cracked, “I went to bed 4-4 and woke up 7-1.” An encore, however, seems to be slipping away from Miller's clutches, just like so many quarterbacks of late. L.A. has been more dystopia than utopia for Miller, even with Odell Beckham Jr. working his way out of cloudy Cleveland and teaming up with him in sunny Southern California.
Not always the easiest to take the high road...
After a bad start, Jimmy Garoppolo responds to a fiery conversation with Kyle Shanahan
The Ravens made multiple moves on Monday that involved both their active roster and practice squad
That didn't take long...
Ron Rivera was fired up after Washington's win over the Seahawks.
The Eagles have to rely on Jalen Reagor because they have compounded their mistakes at wide receiver.
Joe Buck has jokes, everyone.
The #Broncos are pretty banged up, especially on the offensive line, ahead of the Week 13 tilt with the #Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. | from @TheJohnDillon
The man who has been with the team longer than anyone else is certain the Browns have the people they need to beat anyone left on the schedule.
Taking a look at five candidates to replace Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley.