NFC Week 17 overreactions: Brady punches ticket, Rodgers knocking on door
What a week it was for the NFC in Week 17 of the NFL season and Tony Anderson is here to overreact to all the biggest storylines.
Green Bay Packers fans react to the team's 41-17 victory over the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on Jan. 1, 2023.
Roths make more sense than traditional 401(k)s if you expect your tax rate to be higher in retirement than it is currently.
Jaire Alexander was ready for his rematch with Justin Jefferson.
Sony’s A Man Called Otto began the first phase of a three-step rollout this weekend in an exclusive run at four LA and NY theaters, grossing $60k, for a $15k per screen average, over the three-day weekend. The four-day estimated gross is $75K, or an $18.7k PSA. The test for the remake of the Swedish film […]
Kevin Burkhardt spoke too soon while praising Chris Godwin.
The end of the year marked the end of Cubs Insider Gordon Wittenmyer's run at NBC Sports Chicago, with a lot of miles still to go before he says he'll let anyone sleep.
A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow could accumulate into early Sunday. The National Weather Service in Sacramento warned about hazardous driving conditions and posted photos on Twitter showing traffic on snow-covered mountain passes, where vehicles were required to have chains or four-wheel drive.
Will Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper fight with Ryan Seacrest as the ball drops? Will Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton premiere a new duet, viewers can only hope this New Year’s Eve. And we have all the details for what to watch so you won’t miss a single thing. Here’s our list of NYE TV […]
Insider's reporter tried celebrity-approved food and drinks this year. Her top meal was from Ina Garten's go-to Hamptons food store.
The U.S. Supreme Court dominated headlines and our political discourse in 2022 down to the final days with its narrowly divided decision on Title 42 capping off a truly historic year. On Saturday, Chief Justice John Roberts used his annual year-end report to address the avalanche of criticism, political attacks and threats of violence that besieged the court in 2022. Roberts alluded to the protests outside the justices' homes and the attempted assassination of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, though does not directly cite specific controversies or cases from the past year.
The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you...
These digital currencies have the innovation, competitive advantages, and differentiation necessary to rise up in a very crowded space.
The Iowa State women started off the Big 12 season with a nice win at Texas Tech Saturday.
South Carolina women's basketball will look to score a second SEC victory on the road vs Georgia. Here is everything you need to know about the matchup.
A look at the shareholders of SoFi Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SOFI ) can tell us which group is most powerful. The...
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 17 including Cowboys at Titans, Bills at Bengals, Vikings at Packers, Dolphins at Patriots
A shooting in downtown Mobile, Alabama on New Year's Eve left at least one person dead and nine others injured as thousands flocked to the city for the annual MoonPie Over Mobile event.
For most of the last century, 65 has been considered the standard retirement age in the United States, but that doesn't mean most Americans actually retire at that age. As recently as 1992, the...
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are headed back to the playoffs, confident they're still capable of making this a special season. Brady threw for 432 yards and three long touchdowns to Mike Evans, and Bucs (8-8) erased a double-digit, fourth-quarter deficit for the second week in a row to clinch their second straight NFC South championship with a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
On January 1, Gretchen Whitmer was sworn in for a second term as Michigan governor.