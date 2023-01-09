NFL Week 18 overreactions: 14-team playoff field is set with endless possibilities
Mackenzie Salmon 'overreacts' to the biggest storylines from Week 18 in the NFL.
The White House on Sunday said it wasn't planning to circumvent Congress in order to raise the U.S. debt ceiling, a regular flashpoint in times of divided government. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that "we're not considering any measures that would go around Congress," calling on lawmakers to raise the limit without preconditions. Republicans, who recently took over control of the U.S. House of Representatives, have promised a bare-knuckle fight over any move to increase the limit.
RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel blasted President Biden’s visit to the southern border as a "photo-op" touting a "fake plan" that will do little to address the migrant crisis.
Lovie Smith fought until the bitter end to help the Houston Texans to a win in the finale of a dismal season, with his fate likely already sealed. Smith was fired as coach of the Texans on Sunday night after just one season in which the team went 3-13-1. It’s the second straight season in which the Texans have fired a coach after one year.
Thanks to an old friend, the Chicago Bears are on the clock for the NFL draft. Chicago will pick No. 1 for the first time since 1947 after it lost 29-13 to the Minnesota Vikings in its season finale on Sunday. It was the 10th straight loss for the Bears (3-14), extending a franchise record, and the 14 losses overall also marked the most in team history.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called 7 January a historic day for the spiritual independence of Ukraine and stressed that no one would ever again make Ukrainian culture alien in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (Monastery of the Caves).
Police were called on a report of two people screaming for help.
The Mega Millions lottery jackpot will climb to at least $1.100 billion dollars after nobody won Friday night's grand prize.
He's "incredibly angry at the level of detail," says a royal expert.
The list of notable withdrawals from this year's Australian Open continues to grow with organisers confirming two-time champion Naomi Osaka will not be playing in Melbourne.
‘You have ... to make tough decisions in this business.”
And Mindy Kaling stars as Velma in HBO Max's new animated series about the Scooby Doo gang.
Abby Zwerner suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot by a six-year-old student on Friday.
Bigger isn't always better though.
Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) on Sunday wouldn’t pledge to stay off the possible new House committee that would investigate probes into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol despite being a subject of a Department of Justice (DOJ) inquiry into the matter. “Why should I be limited — why should anybody be limited —…
The husband of missing mother of three Ana Walshe was arrested on Sunday and charged with misleading a police investigation, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office.
Ever since Blumhouse and Universal released the first trailer for M3GAN this past October, all eyes have been on the android doll. Universal’s spent weeks making sure that people know about the killer toy movie from Malignant writer Akela Cooper, acclaimed horror architect James Wan, and Housebound director Gerard Johnstone.
UCLA five-star quarterback prospect Dante Moore talks with The Times before the All-American Bowl on Saturday in San Antonio.
Yelp ranked Down the Hatch as No. 28 on its 2022 list of the top 100 US restaurants, so I tried the Lahaina spot's famous food and drinks for myself.
Winning the lottery jackpot meant beating odds of 1-in-878,399
Notes and observations from the 49ers' 10th win in a row: