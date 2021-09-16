NFL Week 2: Who's bouncing back? Who's taking a step back?

Associated Press

Tyler Mahle cruised through six innings, Asdrúbal Cabrera hit a go-ahead, pinch-hit sacrifice fly in the seventh, and the Cincinnati Reds avoided a three-game sweep by edging the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 on Thursday. Mahle (12-5) allowed five hits — all singles — and struck out four with a walk as the Reds salvaged the finale of a nine-game road trip that saw them lose a little bit of ground in the chase for the second NL wild-card spot. Mychal Givens worked out of a two-on, one-out jam in the ninth by striking out Hoy Park on a full-count fastball for his eighth save as the Reds bounced back after a pair of one-run losses to the last-place Pirates.