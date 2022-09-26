AFC Week 3 overreactions: Bills and Chiefs take their first losses
Lorenzo Reyes overreacts to all the top storylines out of the AFC in Week 3 of the NFL season.
Lorenzo Reyes overreacts to all the top storylines out of the AFC in Week 3 of the NFL season.
The Bills ran 49 more offensive plays than the Dolphins and gained 285 more total yards, but still lost on a sweltering late-September afternoon.
Buster Posey's experience both at and behind the plate is sure to make an impact for the Giants in his new ownership role.
Farhan Zaidi revealed where Marco Luciano and Kyle Harrison likely will begin their 2023 seasons.
Sentiments among NFL team owners regarding Daniel Snyder's ownership of the Washington Commanders have shifted significantly, as they await the findings of both a congressional investigation and a league-commissioned probe into allegations of misconduct by him and his team. Multiple owners said in recent days they believe serious consideration may be given to attempting to oust Snyder from the league's ownership ranks, either by convincing him to sell his franchise or by voting to remove him. Al
One former Washington and Philadelphia quarterback takes a shot at another
As Tropical Storm Ian continued on track toward Florida Sunday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis reiterated warnings about weather’s capricious nature and urged residents to monitor what could be shifting forecasts in the coming days.
The Chris Jones penalty will draw conversation. Don’t let it distract you from the real issue.
The NFL is a hot mess. Josh Schrock delivers the latest edition of his "is anyone good" Power Rankings.
ASU interim head coach Shaun Aguano is aware of the past traditions at ASU and decided in his first game in charge to return them to the program.
Watch the Game Highlights from Colorado Avalanche vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 09/25/2022
The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) dominated the Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) on Sunday, cementing their place as one of the best teams within the AFC.
Tudor Dixon, the Republican gubernatorial nominee in Michigan, and Donald Trump Jr. joked about the 2020 kidnapping plot against Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, drawing backlash as the plot was one of the highest-profile domestic terrorism cases in this country's recent history. Dixon slammed her opponent's handling of businesses and schools at her first stop in Troy, Michigan, on Friday. "The sad thing is that Gretchen will tie your hands, put a gun to your head and ask if you're ready to talk," said Dixon.
Growth investors are always on the hunt for the next moonshots, the stocks that could generate life-changing wealth in a relatively short period of time. Both stocks have skyrocketed in recent years, growing so fast that either would have turned an initial investment of $10,000 into more than $100,000 in less than a decade. Are these growth stocks still worth buying today?
College Football Playoff expansion: What would the top 12 project to be if the new format was in place for 2022?
A mixed bag of reactions to the #Bills' efforts vs. the #Dolphins:
On Friday, Hailey Bieber was photographed running errands in Los Angeles wearing a form-fitting black mini dress that showed off her long pilates toned legs.
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan's finance minister Miftah Ismail said on Sunday he planned to formally resign from the role, a change that comes as the country grapples with an economic crisis exacerbated by destructive flooding. "I have verbally resigned as Finance Minister," Ismail said in a Tweet, adding that he had signalled his plans to the country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a meeting. "I will tender a formal resignation upon reaching Pakistan," he added.
The Nigerian artist also revealed why she isn't so hyped about all of her success in 'GQ.'
A U.S. aircraft carrier and its battle group launched drills with South Korean warships off the Korean Peninsula’s east coast on Monday in their first such training in five years, a day after North Korea test-fired a short-range ballistic missile in a possible response to the exercise. The four days of drills are aimed at demonstrating the allies’ “powerful resolve to respond to North Korean provocations” and improving their ability to perform joint naval operations, the South Korean navy said in a statement. More than 20 U.S. and South Korean navy ships, including the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, a U.S. cruiser and South Korean and U.S. destroyers, were mobilized for the drills, according to the navy statement.
He didn't look good when he left the field.