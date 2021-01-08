NFL WILD CARD: Our official predictions for who wins this weekend

Baker Mayfield. AP Photo/Adam Hunger

The NFL playoffs are here.

This weekend six Wild Card games will dominate the sports schedule.

We're backing three underdogs to cover the spread this weekend, including the Colts, Browns, and Washington.

After a sometimes precarious regular season, 14 teams remain to compete for a shot at playing in Super Bowl LV. The Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs have a first-round bye due to finishing with the best record in their respective conferences, but the other 12 teams are in action this weekend in win-or-go-home matchups.

Take a look below as we pick every game against the spread (* indicates home team).

Indianapolis Colts (+6.5) over Buffalo Bills*

Buffalo has looked brilliant over the past few weeks, closing the regular season averaging more than 47 points per game over their final three outings. Unfortunately, those wins came against the Broncos, Patriots, and Dolphins - hardly a stellar set of defenses to get warmed up for the playoffs. Indianapolis is a complete team with a running game that should control the clock and limit the Bills' chances with the ball. I don't think the Colts win this one, but it feels like it ends withing a touchdown.

Seattle Seahawks* (-3) over Los Angeles Rams

Russell Wilson. AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

This weekend Russell Wilson will be facing off against either an injured Jared Goff or Rams backup quarterback John Wolford. Either way, it's tough to bet against Wilson in this spot, even if he hasn't been at his best through the second half of the season.

Washington Football Team* (+8) over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady is 0-3 against the NFC East in the NFL playoffs. While it's unlikely that the Buccaneers fall to Washington this weekend, the way to disrupt Brady this season has been to get to him in the backfield, and the Washington pass-rush of Chase Young and Montez Sweat should have the Tampa offensive line with their hands full all game.

Baltimore Ravens (-3.5) over Tennessee Titans*

Lamar Jackson. AP Photo/Ron Schwane

Lamar Jackson has been brilliant through the first three years of his career, but he still has yet to win a playoff game. Last year, the Ravens got bounced by the Titans in embarrassing fashion after entering the postseason as the best team in football. Jackson and the Ravens have been waiting for a year to get their revenge, and this Sunday, they finally will.

New Orleans Saints* (-10) over Chicago Bears

Last weekend, the Chicago Bears controlled their destiny in the postseason - with a win over Green Bay, they'd be into the playoffs. Instead, they got clobbered 35-16 against a Packers team representing one of the best in the NFC. The Saints are also one of the best teams in the NFC, and I don't suspect the Bears will fare much better.

Cleveland Browns (+6) over Pittsburgh Steelers*

Everything is going against the Browns right now. After finally breaking through to the playoffs after an 18-year absence, the team will be without head coach Kevin Stefanski for the game after he tested positive for COVID-19. Additionally, Cleveland hasn't practiced this week due to a possible further outbreak within the locker room.

But despite the difficult circumstances, or maybe because of them, I think the Browns can win this game. Ben Roethlisberger has been far from his former self this season, and Baker Mayfield has shown flashes of brilliance late in the year. Earlier in the season, the Detroit Lions got demolished while playing without their head coach, but if the Browns can settle into the weirdness of the game, they can keep it close.

