The NFL world roasted the Bengals cornerback who gave up the Super Bowl-winning touchdown

Bengals cornerback Eli Apple got beaten by Cooper Kupp on the Super Bowl-winning touchdown.

The NFL world jumped at the chance to roast Apple.

A Chiefs wide receiver even hopped in after Apple taunted the Chiefs for missing the Super Bowl.

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple might want to stay off the internet for a few days.

Apple was beaten by Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp on a goal-line pass with 1:25 left in the Super Bowl for the go-ahead score.

Apple, a sixth-year veteran who played his first year with the Bengals this season, shouldn't feel too bad — Kupp led the NFL in receiving and won Super Bowl MVP.

But Apple, who has done his share of trash-talking, also got burned for giving up the game-winning score.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman took two shots at Apple. After the Bengals beat the Chiefs in the AFC Championship, Apple tweeted that he could buy tickets to the Super Bowl for the Chiefs.

Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill jumped in with a more subtle tweet.

Even Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, who spent two seasons with Apple in New Orleans, took a shot.

Apple didn't make many friends in New Orleans after saying the city was dirty, smell, and had bad food.

Several others jumped at the chance to roast Apple.

Apple is a free agent this offseason.

