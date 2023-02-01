NFL's Eagles player indicted in 2019 Ohio rape case

Feb. 1—A Philadelphia Eagles player and Ohio native was indicted on charges in connection to a rape in 2019 in Guernsey County, Ohio.

A grand jury indicted Joshua Matthew Sills, 25, on one count each of rape and kidnapping, according to Guernsey County Common Pleas Court records. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 16.

The incident reportedly took place on Dec. 5, 2019. It was immediately reported, leading to an investigating by the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office, according the Ohio Attorney General's Office.

The Attorney General's Office's special prosecution section is prosecuting the case.

Sills is a rookie offensive lineman for the Eagles after playing high school football at Byesville Meadowbrook High School in Guernsey County. The former Oklahoma State lineman played just a few snaps in one game this year for the Eagles, who will play in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12.

Guernsey County is in east central Ohio and is approximately 90 miles east of Columbus.