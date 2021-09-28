NFLs Week 3 Power Rankings

Associated Press

Life in Kabul has changed in the six weeks since the Taliban swept into the Afghan capital — just not all at once. Under their previous rule, the Taliban banned many sports, but so far have not done so this time. Many women seemed to stay off the streets in the days after the Aug. 15 takeover, but in the weeks since, more and more are appearing back in public, some in longer coats and headscarves, some in the all-covering burqa, which has been worn traditionally by many in Afghanistan regardless of the Taliban.