NFLs Week 3 Power Rankings
Sports Pulse: LA teams are pulling ahead as the NFL season moves forward
Highlighting the standouts from the Packers' 30-28 win over the 49ers in Week 3.
During football season, the Commissioner isn’t the most important person in the league office. The most important person in the league office is the person who periodically provides important explanations and information about controversial calls and decisions. Currently, that person is, well, no one. When Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino served as the in-house officiating [more]
With no timeouts and down by 1 with 37 seconds remaining against the 49ers, Aaron Rodgers drove the Packers down the field to set up a Mason Crosby game-winning field goal.
The No. 1 team in the rankings is not one of the teams that remains perfect.
The Cincinnati Bengals played one of the most consistent and complete games of the Joe Burrow era Sunday against none other than the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bengals have to turn around and get ready for Urban Meyer, Burrow's former coach at Ohio State, who now leads the winless Jacksonville Jaguars.
Instant analysis after the Bengals vs. Steelers Week 3 game.
Haener once again led a thrilling comeback, and the former five-star recruit deserves credibility as an NFL prospect.
We're not all built for the NFL.
Despite a 3-0 start, the Broncos still aren't getting much love from Nate Davis in NFL power rankings.
Ben Roethlisberger chose to come back for his 18th season, believing the Pittsburgh Steelers still had the ability to contend for a Super Bowl even without so many of the faces that protected him so capably for so long. The losses too, the latest a baffling 24-10 setback against Cincinnati on Sunday in which the Steelers (1-2) hardly looked like a group close to figuring it out. No wonder coach Mike Tomlin made it a point to spread the blame around in the aftermath.
Let's take a look at current divisional odds across the NFL.
Rookie running back Najee Harris shows off receiving ability in Week 3 with 14 catches, while Ronald Jones' usage drops considerably in Tampa Bay.
"They're 0-2 at home for the first time since Bill Belichick took over in 2000 ... and staring down the barrel of 0-3."
Former Steelers Ryan Clark has some harsh words for his former team.
Two factors went into Yosh Nijman starting at left tackle against the 49ers: The week of practice, and his work during the preseason.
The Steelers have a steep challenge on Sunday against the Packers.