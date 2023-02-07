NFM Lending Named a Top Workplace USA 2023

It’s an honor to once again be recognized as a Top Workplace USA. This is really an award for our employees who are such an integral part of what we try to do culturally as a company.

NFM Lending is proud to announce that Energage has recognized it in their Top Workplaces USA list for 2023. Out of 100 mid-sized companies, NFM placed #22. NFM Lending has received this national award for the third straight year.

“It’s an honor to once again be recognized as a Top Workplace USA,” said NFM Lending President Jan Ozga. “This is really an award for our employees who are such an integral part of what we try to do culturally as a company. They believe in what we stand for and our mission and work hard every day toward that end to create a great experience for everyone with whom we come in contact.”

Energage’s Top Workplaces program distributes a survey to the employees of each nominated company, asking them to evaluate their workplaces. The survey asks participants to rank their companies on the quality of leadership, work-life balance, pay and benefits, and more.

In 2020, Energage added Top Workplaces USA as a national program to complement existing regional recognitions. For 18 years, NFM Lending has won the Top Workplace title regionally in the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. areas by The Baltimore Sun and the Washington Post, respectively.

In addition to this award, NFM Lending is consistently recognized for its exceptional company culture. Other awards include: ‘Top Mortgage Employer’ by National Mortgage Professional Magazine; ‘Top Workplace’ by The Baltimore Sun and the Washington Post; ‘Great Place to Work’ by Great Place to Work, and ‘Best Mortgage Companies to Work For’ by National Mortgage News, and ‘50 Best Places to Work For’ by Mortgage Professional Magazine. NFM Lending is proud of these accomplishments and each team member for their work to make NFM a Top Workplace.

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company currently licensed in 49 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies includes Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, Freedmont Mortgage Group, Elevate Home Loans, and Element Home Loans. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

