NFM Lending welcomes Moumen Silk as Branch Manager

LINTHICUM, MD, February 28, 2023 — NFM Lending is pleased to announce the opening of a new branch led by Branch Manager Moumen Silk. Pending licensing finalizations, the branch will be located in Orlando, Florida. The NFM Lending branch will focus on expanding NFM’s flexible and powerful lending platform to better serve community families with exceptional customer service. NFM Lending offers Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, FNMA, Jumbo, and many other loan options to fit every borrower’s needs.

“I am honored to be a part of the NFM Lending Family as a Branch Manager,” said Silk. “With its commitment to providing outstanding customer service and a wide selection of mortgage options, NFM sets the bar high in the industry. I am eager to utilize my expertise to help customers achieve their homeownership dreams while contributing to the continued success of NFM Lending.”

The branch’s goal is to continue to provide the same commitment and dedication to borrowers, ranging from first-time homebuyers to seasoned buyers looking for their next home, a second home, or investment properties.

“It’s an honor to welcome Mo Silk to the NFM Family,” said Branch Manager Danell Riggs from NFM’s Western Division. “We are fortunate to have him here and can’t wait to watch his continued growth!”

Silk is currently seeking qualified Mortgage Loan Originators for full and part-time positions.About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company currently licensed in 49 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies includes Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, Freedmont Mortgage Group, Elevate Home Loans, and Element Home Loans. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

For more information, please contact:

Moumen SilkBranch ManagerNMLS# 1745974407-885-8548msilk@nfmlending.comwww.nfmlending.com/msilk

