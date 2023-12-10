NFR kicks off with moment of silence for UNLV shooting victims
A moment of silence in honor of the victims of the UNLV shooting kicked off the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas on Friday.
A moment of silence in honor of the victims of the UNLV shooting kicked off the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas on Friday.
The Las Vegas sports community and LeBron James, who's in town for the NBA in-season tournament, addressed the latest deadly mass shooting in America.
San Jose State misses out on the title game despite beating UNLV on Saturday.
It seems Formula 1 was not prepared for what the weather is like in Las Vegas in November.
The Rebels are already bowl-eligible for the first time since 2013.
A lot of people thought Shohei Ohtani was signing with the Blue Jays.
'Tis the weekend to kick back and stream the new Hallmark holiday movies.
A 2003 Land Rover Freelander SE3 in a Colorado self-service wrecking yard.
Are you ready to watch the 2023 MLS Cup Final?
The TV legend, who died at age 101, created shows like "All in the Family" and "Good Times."
Snag a popular foot massager for $80 off, an Echo Dot at a 50% discount, a coffee mug warmer for $20 and more great deals.
The league is still investigating the situation between Greenlaw and Disandro, the Eagles' head of security.
The share of first-time homebuyers who received down payment gifts or loans from relatives or friends during the homebuying process in 2023 was 23%.
While it feels like Haliburton has come out of nowhere to add himself to the crop of young talent ready to take over the league, it feels a little like déjà vu as well, with the comparisons to Steve Nash being inevitable ... and fitting.
"I always thought my first career ejection would be something a little more exciting."
The Tennis Hall of Famer was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2021.
After 25 years, those in the U.S. who crave a 1999 R34 Nissan Skyline will legally be able to import one fairly soon. If they can afford to.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap the Pacers’ win over the Bucks and the Lakers’ win over the Pelicans, and then preview Saturday’s NBA In-Season Tournament Final between the Pacers and Lakers.
The November jobs report bolstered hopes for a soft landing as the labor market comes into a better balance with supply and demand.
When it comes to meeting the moment, when understanding the importance of a single event on the floor, LeBron James is usually up to the task.
Rate cuts in 2024 could give solar stocks a boost after a difficult year.