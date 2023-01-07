NFT Collective PROOF Signs with United Talent Agency

LAS VEGAS — United Talent Agency (UTA) has signed PROOF, the company behind the popular non-fungible token (NFT) collection Moonbirds, CEO Kevin Rose announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on Friday.

UTA, one of the big three Hollywood talent agencies, will help PROOF expand its reach through various partnerships.

"We’ll be focused on partnerships that extend Moonbirds far beyond our existing Web3 audience, transforming Moonbirds into a global brand," Rose said in a tweet.

Today, we’re excited to announce that @proof_xyz has signed with United Talent Agency (@unitedtalent) – working together, we’ll be focused on partnerships that extend Moonbirds far beyond our existing Web3 audience, transforming Moonbirds into a global brand. 🧵... 1/4 — KΞVIN R◎SE (🪹,🦉) (@kevinrose) January 6, 2023

“We’re already working on upcoming partnerships we know you’re going to love and couldn't be more excited to kick off 2023 with a bang,” Rose tweeted.

UTA told CoinDesk that the partnership will help Rose expand into "brand partnerships, merchandising, licensing, sponsorships and more, and create new opportunities in film, television and publishing, among other verticals."

The California-based talent agency has been building its Web3 portfolio under its Web3 head Lesley Silverman, signing NFT projects CryptoPunks and Deadfellaz along with NFT artist Diana Sinclair. In October, UTA said it would boost investments in Web3 startups as part of a partnership with investment firm Investcorp.

Rose did not immediately respond to CoinDesk for comment.