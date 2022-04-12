NFT Marketplace Gem.xyz Ousts Developer Over 'Pattern of Sexual Misconduct'

Reuters

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on seven people in the Western Balkans it accused of being a "threat to regional stability," including the last president of the short-lived state union of Serbia and Montenegro. The U.S. Treasury Department targeted Svetozar Marovic, who also served as former deputy president of the Montenegro Democratic Party of Socialists until 2015, and was arrested in 2015 by Montenegro authorities over suspected involvement in corruption cases relating to construction projects. He signed two plea deals in 2016 admitting to all corruption charges against him, the department said, but fled to Serbia before serving his sentence.