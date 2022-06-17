NFT Platform Immutable Launches $500M Venture Fund for Web3 Games

MarketWatch

Crypto lender Celsius is scheduled to hold an AMA (ask me anything) session with its chief executive Alex Mashinsky at 1 p.m. ET on its YouTube channel on Friday. It will be the first time the company holds the routine Q&A session since the company paused withdrawals, swaps and transfers between accounts last weekend. Celsius reportedly has hired restructuring attorneys to advise on possible solutions for its mounting financial problems, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.