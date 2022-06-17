NFT Platform Immutable Launches $500M Venture Fund for Web3 Games

Vanessa Nunes
Michael Bellusci
·1 min read

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

NFT scaling platform Immutable launched a $500 million venture fund focused on Web 3 games and NFT projects, according to a statement Friday.

  • The new venture fund will also build on the Immutable X protocol through token grants and investments. IMX is Immutable X’s native token.

  • Immutable said the fund will collaborate with crypto and gaming investors including BITKRAFT, Animoca, Arrington Capital, Double Peak, Airtree, King River Capital and GameStop.

  • Immutable Ventures has invested in Web3 companies and NFT startups including Starkware, Stardust, PlanetQuest and Topology.

  • Some of the names already building on Immutable include GameStop, TikTok, Opensea, Ember Sword and more.

  • In March, Immutable raised $200 million in a Series C funding round that was led by Singapore state investment fund Temasek at a $2.5 billion valuation.

Earlier this year, GameStop partnered with Immutable X for the launch of its NFT marketplace.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories