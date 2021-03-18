NFT-related stocks draw attention as digital asset buzz grows

FILE PHOTO: "EVERYDAYS: THE FIRST 5000 DAYS" is a collage, by a digital artist BEEPLE
Sinéad Carew
·2 min read

By Sinéad Carew

(Reuters) - The popularity of non-fungible tokens, a type of digital asset that is authenticated by blockchain, is spreading to equities as investors focus on shares of online art trading platforms and companies making NFT-related announcements, sparking outsize moves in their stocks.

Shares of Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd., a shipping and logistics company, were last up 12% after rising as much as 33% after the company said it will launch an exchange for NFTs with e-commerce public chain CyberMiles. The stock, which recently traded at $9.66, rose 85% in the last eight sessions.

Shares of pipe maker ZK International Group, last up 6%, rose as much as 20% before paring gains on Thursday after it said subsidiary xSigma Corporation would develop an NFT marketplace where users could buy and sell NFTs and create their own custom assets in a few clicks.

Investors also appeared to be betting that art-related companies would profit from NFT, with U.S. shares in art trading platforms Takung Art Oriental Culture Holding changing hands rapidly on Thursday.

Takung shares - last down 8% after rising as much as 79% earlier in the session - had soared more than 700% in the last five sessions. Oriental Culture's shares, which rose as much as 60% on Thursday before turning down 3%, had risen 200% in the last five sessions.

The popularity of NFTs has exploded during the pandemic, as enthusiasts and investors scramble to spend enormous sums of money on items that exist only online.

Last month, musician and artist Grimes, who is dating Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, sold some animations she made on a website called Nifty Gateway for more than $6 million.

Earlier this month, a $70 million digital-only artwork was auctioned by Christie’s to a crypto asset investor who goes by the pseudonym “Metakovan.”

Some investors said the rush into NFTs echoes a 2017 rush https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-stocks-cryptocurrency-analysis/cryptocurrency-stocks-holding-gains-despite-bitcoin-pullback-idUSKBN1EG24P into the stocks of companies making blockchain or cryptocurrency announcements, including Long Island Iced Tea Corp, a beverage maker whose shares soared after the company said it would rebrand itself Long Blockchain Corp.

Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners in Pittsburgh, said the interest in companies involved in digital assets is "largely driven by the people that think they missed bitcoin."

"Buying the companies offering NFT would be like buying companies that have some sort of dealings with bitcoin in the early days," Forrest said.

But, the money manager was skeptical about how well NFT would fare in the long run, saying "This is the electronic version of a Beanie Baby – remember that craze?"

Trading volume in Culture was 4.4 times its 10-day moving average, while Takung was 3.7 times its 10-day moving average.

(Reporting By Sinéad Carew; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Dan Grebler)

Recommended Stories

  • 4 NFT Stocks Moving On The Blockchain-Based Investment Trend

    Non-fungible tokens are dominating headlines, yet even many advanced investors are not familiar with the new investable asset class. Fungible Vs. Non-Fungible: NFTs simply refer to a unique digital item that people can buy and sell with each other. Some of the more common NFTs in 2021 include collectibles and digital art. Taking a step back, it is important to talk about what exactly constitutes a fungible asset. Strictly speaking, a fungible asset or item is something that can easily be replaced with another identical item. Bitcoin (Crypto: BTC) is one example of a fungible asset. If you have one bitcoin and sell it today, another bitcoin can be bought back the next day. Alternatively, replacing one bitcoin with two half bitcoins would satisfy the conditions of being a fungible asset. It won't be the same bitcoin you previously owned, but it will be identical in every shape and form. Now, some fungible assets can also be considered non-fungible, such as a book. If you own a first edition copy of a book that gets destroyed in a fire, replacing it with an identical later copy is not a true replacement. Related Link: How to Buy NFTs The NFTs Investors Are Talking About: It wasn't previously possible for someone to own a limited edition e-book or another form of digital creation. But the advancement of blockchain technology over the years has certainly changed the game and created a new industry. For the first time ever, someone can create a digital book or piece of art and sell that one unique creation to one individual. The blockchain provides a certificate of authenticity of sorts to prove the rightful ownership of a collectible item, like a digital painting. NFTs can sell for as little as one penny and into the tens of millions of dollars. Items like trading cards, collectibles, domain names, art and much more can be bought on NFT platforms like OpenSea or CryptoRank. A crypto-asset investor that goes by the pseudonym "Metakovan" bought a unique NFT artwork called "Everydays: the First 5000 Days" for just shy of $70 million. Public Company Exposure: Here is a summary of a few names that investors have tied to the space or are rumored to be expanding into NFTs. Takung Art Co Ltd (NYSE: TKAT) is a Hong Kong-based provider of an online trading platform for art collectors and investors to acquire fractional ownership in Asian and other fine art. Shares of Takung Art are up more than 330% since the start of 2021. Oriental Culture Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: OCG) is an online provider of collectibles and artwork e-commerce services. The company's platform brings together collectors, artists, art dealers and owners to access an art trading market. Shares of Oriental Culture are higher by 37% since the start of 2021 but were down more than 30% on Tuesday. ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: ZKIN) is a China-based designer, engineer, manufacturer, and supplier of patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products. On Monday, the company said its subsidiary xSigma Corporation is designing an NFT marketplace based on Ethereum (Crypto: ETH) and Polkadot platforms. Shares of ZK International are up more than 175% since the start of 2021. Currencyworks Inc (OTC: CWRK) is a financial technology blockchain company that designs platforms for digital currencies, assets and security tokens. On March 12, the company said its existing NFT platform will expand to include Bitcoin and Ethereum as payment methods. Shares of Currencyworks are higher by nearly 250% since the start of 2021. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHow Restaurant Sales Reacted To 7 States Completely Lifting Seating CapacityCelsius Holdings CEO Touts Favorable Outlook After Q4 Report Sends Stock Down© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Canadian agency calls for changes to air investigation rules following Iran report

    It plans to pursue discussions at the U.N.'s aviation agency "in the coming weeks and months" to assure independence in cases where state militaries are involved in bringing down airliners, Kathy Fox, chair of Canada's Transportation Safety Board (TSB), said on Thursday. Iran's civil aviation body on Wednesday blamed misalignment of a missile launcher's radar and an error by an Iranian air defence operator for the downing of the aircraft in January 2020. While the TSB called the scenario a "plausible explanation for what happened," the independent agency said the report lacked evidence.

  • Padma Lakshmi, Marcus Samuelsson and more chefs speak out against Asian hate

    In response to the Atlanta shootings, some prominent chefs have shared posts on social media urging people to stand up for the Asian community.

  • YouTube to roll out short-form video service in U.S. to take on TikTok

    The service, Shorts, let users record mobile friendly vertical videos that can be spiced up with special effects and soundtracks pulled from a music library. "Starting today and over the next several weeks, we'll gradually expand our Shorts beta to the U.S.," YouTube said in a blogpost on Thursday, adding it would weave in newer features on the service like the ability to add text at specific points of the video. YouTube had rolled out the feature in India in September last year, after TikTok was banned in one of its biggest markets.

  • ‘Paul Dood’s Deadly Lunch Break’ Review: Dark, Grisly British Satire Can’t Quite Settle on a Target

    There’s a pointed takedown of very-online living fighting to emerge from the many zany, bloody distractions of “Paul Dood’s Deadly Lunch Break,” though even if it succeeded, it probably wouldn’t be all that fresh. Wringing bleak comedy from the psychological collapse of a naive middle-aged man chasing talent-show glory, this uneven sophomore feature from director […]

  • ‘Autocratic. Anti-Democratic. Anti-American’: Schumer launches blistering attack on GOP bills targeting voting rights

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.

  • Latvia and Lithuania to restart AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccinations

    Latvia and Lithuania will restart administering vaccinations using AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots on Friday, both countries' health ministers said. Starting Friday, people will be able to pick which vaccine will be used for their jab in Lithuania, the country's health minister Arunas Dulkys told reporters. In a show of trust in the AstraZeneca vaccine, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte, as well as the parliament speaker and health minister himself, would get the AstraZeneca shot on Monday, the minister said.

  • Stone tablet marking First Amendment freedoms finds new home

    A four-story, 50-ton marble tablet engraved with the text of the First Amendment, previously displayed on the facade of the now-shuttered Newseum in Washington, will find a new home in Philadelphia across from Independence Hall. The National Constitution Center, which sits in an area of the city billed as America's most historic square mile, will erect the tablet in an atrium overlooking Independence Hall, the UNESCO World Heritage Site where both the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution were adopted. The district is also home to the Liberty Bell and the First Bank of the United States.

  • Why Pringles Is Selling a Can of Chips You Can't Eat for $180

    Fast food and snack brands are jumping into NFTs as publicity stunts.

  • Lana Condor Shares Powerful Plea to Help "Deeply Scared" Asian American Community After Deadly Shootings

    Lana Condor spoke out with a moving call to action after three shootings killed eight people on March 16. Read her note asking for fans to "please stand with us" in the Asian American community.

  • What are NFTs? Evrything you Need to Know About Non-Fungible Tokens

    NFTs are non-fungible tokens. Unlike cryptocurrencies that have finite or infinite numbers, NFTs are individual and unique.

  • Report: Jazz owner warned Utah legislature its transgender bill could cost state the NBA All-Star Game

    The NBA did the same thing with North Carolina's bathroom bill in 2017.

  • Pringles joins the NFT cash grab with CryptoCrisp chips that you can’t actually eat

    The future is going to be a weird place. I recently learned about NFTs, aka Non-Fungible Tokens, when Rolling Stone announced that Kings of Leon would release their next album, When You See Yourself, as an NFT. If that last sentence read as complete gibberish to you, imagine how I felt typing it.

  • Russia Threatens Vax Sabotage, Blackmail & Spy Boost After Biden Calls Putin a ‘Killer’

    ERIC BARADAT,PAVEL GOLOVKIN/POOL/AFP via Getty ImagesThe Kremlin was unquestionably furious about President Joe Biden’s Wednesday interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos. In contrast to former President Donald Trump’s outright refusal to condemn the Russian leader for any of his actions, when Biden was asked whether he thought Russian President Vladimir Putin was a “killer,” he succinctly replied, “Mmm-hmm, I do.”On Thursday, Putin appeared rattled and irritated as he personally addressed Biden’s remarks during a video call with residents of Crimea marking the anniversary of its annexation from Ukraine by Russia in 2014.Angrily glaring into the lens of the camera, Putin forced a smile and said of Biden, “I wish him good health.” The loaded response could be read as an implied threat, but it most likely refers to ongoing efforts by Kremlin-controlled state media to portray the American president as a hapless elder suffering from dementia.Russian State TV Is Really Missing Trump Now Biden’s Sanctions Hit Over NavalnyTo achieve this desired impression, Russian state media often airs clips of Fox News’ Tucker Carlson assailing the mental capabilities of the U.S. leader. The campaign to portray President Biden as mentally unfit started well before he was elected, and on that front—and on many others—Russian propaganda narratives seamlessly blended with those of Fox News.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday that "there hasn't been anything like this in history" and described the U.S. president’s statements as “very bad.”On the same day the ABC interview aired, Russia recalled its U.S. ambassador, Anatoly Antonov, “for consultations” about relations with the United States. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that relations between Moscow and Washington “have been going through hard times,” blaming the U.S. for bringing them “to a dead end.”Putin didn’t even bother denying Biden’s “killer” accusation during his Thursday appearance on Russian state TV. Instead, the Russian president retorted with a commentary that roughly translates to “It takes one to know one.”In fact, there is little doubt that Putin bears responsibility for bloodshed abroad; in Ukraine, Georgia and Syria, and against his own citizens living on foreign soil. Putin was accused of ordering the attempted assassination of his most vocal and effective domestic rival, Alexei Navalny, by a military-grade nerve agent Novichok last year. Putin’s government has also been linked to the 2018 poisoning of the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in England, and the shooting of a former commander of Chechen separatists in Berlin in 2019. Notably, in 2006, Putin signed a law legalizing targeted killings of “extremists” abroad. This Wednesday, the U.S. imposed additional sanctions against Russia for using chemical weapons against dissidents.Most of Russian lawmakers, pundits and state media experts didn’t even attempt to argue against Biden’s perception of President Putin as a “killer.” They merely recoiled at the unthinkable idea of openly criticizing Putin, which is not only a taboo in the Motherland, but dangerous. “You can think whatever you want, you just don’t say it out loud,” argued politician Sergey Stankevich, appearing on The Evening with Vladimir Soloviev.Vladimir Soloviev, the host of the show, grimly surmised the meaning of the U.S. President’s statements: “This is a declaration of the New Cold War. Of course, we will respond—and we will respond very harshly.”“He let it slip, because he is an elderly person. Perhaps he doesn’t realize that the American president shouldn’t be saying these kinds of things out loud,” suggested Russian lawmaker Oleg Morozov. Karen Shakhnazarov, a prominent fixture of Russian state TV news talk shows, argued against propaganda tropes about Biden’s allegedly ailing mental health. “He is an experienced old wolf,” Shakhnazarov asserted, “He understands exactly what he’s saying… there should be a harsh response.”“This is a scandalous statement,” asserted Konstantin Zatulin, member of Russia’s lower house of parliament, “We shouldn’t stand for it. At the very minimum, Biden should be ostracized from all relations.”Russian state media pundits and experts, many of whom openly miss Biden’s predecessor, gushed about Trump finding the “correct words” when former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly asked him whether Putin is a killer. Instead of a straightforward answer, Trump responded to O’Reilly with another question, asking him, “You think our country is so innocent?”The host of Russian state TV show 60 Minutes, Evgeny Popov, reminisced about the former president referring to Vladimir Putin as “a great guy.” Popov bitterly marveled: “A surprising transformation, from “great guy” to “killer” in such a short time!”With Biden at the helm, Russian lawmakers and talking heads appeared stumped as to the exact measures that could be taken against the United States. There was universal agreement that the response would be nonlinear, asymmetrical and decidedly dirty. Pundits and experts proposed a variety of measures: from underhanded tactics to undermine U.S. vaccines, to impeding the functions of U.S. businessmen operating in Russia, to stopping cooperation in space and interfering in U.S. relations with Iran and China.Appearing on Russia’s 60 Minutes, Alexei Timofeev, political commentator for state media outlet Sputnik, suggested “releasing the kompromat” against Biden. Timofeev argued that after Biden’s comments about Putin, the U.S. Ambassador to the Russian Federation John Sullivan “should have holes on the knees of his pants,” begging the Kremlin for forgiveness.“Revenge is a dish best served cold,” threatened Igor Korotchenko, member of the Defense Ministry's public advisory council. During his appearance on 60 Minutes, Korotchenko proposed radically ratcheting up the number of resident spies in the United States. He angrily asserted: “We need to grab them by the udders and obtain access to any information whenever we need it. That will be the best response.”“They crossed the red line,” claimed Dmitry Abzalov, Director of the Center for Strategic Communications, on 60 Minutes. The host of the program, Evgeny Popov, ominously predicted: “The world will never be the same.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'Only woman in the room': alarm as peace summit held with just one Afghan woman

    As envoys gathered in Russia's capital for a shake up of the Afghan peace process, Afghan women wondered - what about us? Just one woman, rights advocate and politician Habiba Sarabi, was on the 12-member delegation of Afghan government and political leaders attending Thursday's summit in Moscow. The 10-member delegation sent by the Islamist Taliban had none.

  • ICC gives Israel month to seek deferral of war crimes probe

    The International Criminal Court said Thursday it has sent formal notices to Israel and the Palestinian Authority about its impending investigation into possible war crimes, giving them a month to seek deferral by proving they are carrying out their own investigations. Earlier this month, the ICC announced it would investigate possible war crimes committed by Israel and Palestinian militants following a request by the Palestinians, who joined the court in 2015 after being granted nonmember observer status in the U.N. General Assembly. Israel has fiercely condemned the investigation, accusing the ICC of bias and saying it has no jurisdiction since the Palestinians do not have a state.

  • America has a long history of discriminating against Asians, once banning Chinese people from becoming US citizens for 60 years

    The spike in anti-Asian racism across the country over the past year adds to a long history of discrimination against Asians in the US.

  • The demand for a spot aboard a cruise ship is expected to outweigh supply, according to UBS analysts

    Cruise demand is poised to rise significantly in the next year due to vaccine availability and people not having traveled for leisure, UBS writes.

  • Nasa to ignite engines of $18bn Space Launch System in effort to return to Moon

    Over 700,000 gallons of liquid oxygen and hydrogen will fill up tanks of 212-foot core so that it can fire up its engines without actually shooting off into space

  • Locked-down Spanish see Germans flock to Mallorca

    Tens of thousands of Germans are planning last-minute Easter getaways to Spain's sun-kissed islands.But Spaniards themselves can't because of a travel ban. That's not going down too well."In Spain we can't move between regions because of the lockdown but foreigners can arrive at Barajas (airport) and spread infection. It seems like foreigners do not infect, but Madrid residents and the rest of Spaniards have to stay home."Those foreigners do need a negative test result to fly in, but given that countries like France and Germany currently have high infection rates, top health official Fernando Simon described the situation as "incongruous."Lufthansa's discount carrier Eurowings has set up 300 extra flights to Mallorca over Easter.And while Berlin has removed parts of Spain, including Mallorca, from its coronavirus-risk list, hotels in Germany itself are closed.The contradictions aren't lost on some German tourists either, even ones about to hop on a flight to Mallorca."From the Spaniards' point of view I can totally understand it. Quite honestly, travelling during times of coronavirus is a privilege and so I have to admit that overall, it's rather irresponsible."Despite widespread grumbling, the return of sun-seeking Germans will provide a welcome shot in the arm to the ailing tourism industry.Foreign visitors to Spain fell 80% to 19 million in 2020, the lowest level since 1969.