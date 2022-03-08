NFT startup Immutable valued at $2.5 billion in Temasek-led financing

Pradipta Mukherjee
·1 min read

Australian non-fungible tokens (NFTs) startup Immutable has raised fresh funding in a round led by Singapore’s Temasek, bringing its valuation to US$2.5 billion, the company said in a statement on Monday.

See related article: Jump in NFT demand reflects crypto prices, right? Wrong

Fast facts

  • Immutable raised US$200 million in a Series C funding led by state-owned Temasek, with investments from blockchain gaming unicorn Animoca Brands and Chinese tech giant Tencent.

  • New investors ParaFi Capital, Princeville Capital, Arrington Capital, Mirae Asset and Liberty Global also participated in the round.

  • The new funds are expected to be used in Immutable’s global expansion and development of its gaming studio and Ethereum NFT platform Immutable X.

  • NFT games peaked in 2021 on the back of the rise of Axie Infinity, leaving investors on the lookout for the next superstar.

  • Current companies building on Immutable X include GameStop, TikTok and OpenSea.

See related article: NFTs enter ‘mini-bear market’ as buyers drop to three-month low

Recommended Stories