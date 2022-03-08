NFT startup Immutable valued at $2.5 billion in Temasek-led financing
Australian non-fungible tokens (NFTs) startup Immutable has raised fresh funding in a round led by Singapore’s Temasek, bringing its valuation to US$2.5 billion, the company said in a statement on Monday.
Fast facts
Immutable raised US$200 million in a Series C funding led by state-owned Temasek, with investments from blockchain gaming unicorn Animoca Brands and Chinese tech giant Tencent.
New investors ParaFi Capital, Princeville Capital, Arrington Capital, Mirae Asset and Liberty Global also participated in the round.
The new funds are expected to be used in Immutable’s global expansion and development of its gaming studio and Ethereum NFT platform Immutable X.
NFT games peaked in 2021 on the back of the rise of Axie Infinity, leaving investors on the lookout for the next superstar.
Current companies building on Immutable X include GameStop, TikTok and OpenSea.
