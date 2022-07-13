NFTs, metaverse, blockchain, Web3 included in Shanghai’s five-year plan

Ningwei Qin
The Shanghai government has included metaverse entertainment, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and Web3 technologies into its five-year digital economy plan, according to a policy paper published on Tuesday.

Fast facts

  • Shanghai will boost development of immersive technologies such as brain-computer interface and extended reality (XR), which can enhance metaverse entertainment such as virtual concerts, idols and sports.

  • Shanghai intends to support enterprises to explore NFT marketplaces, as well as those that research and pilot asset digitization, trading of digital intellectual property (IP) and digital ownership.

  • Shanghai will encourage cross-industry applications of blockchain technology such as data trading and gaming.

  • Shanghai also said it will accelerate the launch of new generation technologies, such as cross-platform digital identity, distributed data storage and decentralized Domain Name System (DNS).

  • Shanghai aims to grow its metaverse-related industries to US$52 billion by 2025, following June’s 10 billion yuan (US$1.5 billion) fund pledge.

  • Local governments across the country have proposed a total of 45 policy documents to support metaverse-related industries, according to local media 01 Caijing.

